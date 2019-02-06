Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Solar Integrated Roofing Corp    

SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation CEO, David Massey, Discusses Recent LOIs, Provides an Audit Update, and 2019 Outlook in New Exclusive Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 08:03am EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (SCV) and Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC: SIRC) (the "Company"), an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties, announced today that a new audio interview with the Company is now available.

The interview featuring an overview of SIRC’s current news and moves can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2-5-19-smallcapvoice-interview-with-solar-integrated-roofing-corporation-sirc/.

David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation, called in to discuss the Company’s business model, markets they serve, goals for the company in 2019 while providing several key updates. In addition, Massey discussed the progress with both the Letter of Intent to acquire a well-established South Orange County roofing company with $3 million in revenues and with the Letter of Intent from November 2018 of a San Diego roofing company with a 35-year-old track record and nearly $5 million in revenues.

In a candid and insightful interview, CEO David Massey goes over how the growing pains of 2018 have set the foundation for 2019 to be the most productive year in the Company’s history. Elaborating on the goals for the Company in 2019 Massey stated, “The first goal by far is getting the audit done. From today, we feel like we are less than a month away from getting the audit completed. We look forward to becoming fully reporting and up-listed to the OTC QX.” He went on to say, “2019 is going to be a big growth year for us and we’re getting prepared for that.”

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for their ability to help emerging growth companies build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, audio interviews, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks they are interested in. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and their services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/blog/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/

Contact:

Marlena LeBrun

760-566-9116

marlenalebrun@gmailcom

For SmallCapVoice.com:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

info@smallcapvoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com

SIRC_Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING C
08:03aSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation CEO, David Massey, Discusses Recent LOIs..
GL
2018SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORPORATION : Considering Electrical Needs of Cannabis ..
AQ
2018Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Considering Electrical Needs of Cannabis..
GL
2018SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORPORATION : `s Audits and Major Acquisitions Nearly C..
AQ
2018Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation's Audits and Major Acquisitions Nearly C..
GL
2018SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING : "Exploring the Block" Announces 6 New Clients Appeari..
AQ
2018SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING : High Summer Electricity Bills Has Solar Integrated Ro..
AQ
2018High Summer Electricity Bills Has Solar Integrated Roofing Corporations Phone..
GL
2018SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORPORATION : s Pending Acquisitions 2017 Revenues Exce..
AQ
2018Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation's Pending Acquisition's 2017 Revenues Ex..
GL
More news
Chart SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP
Duration : Period :
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Massey President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Nickolas Jones Chief Financial Officer
Richard Melland Secretary & Director
John Randolph Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP-79.32%0
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS8.35%16 742
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY21.85%10 060
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 743
FIRST SOLAR, INC.16.15%5 168
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD21.22%3 291
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.