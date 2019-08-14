Log in
SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP    

SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP
News 
News

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Expecting Revenue Growth to $40 Million from Acquisitions and Expansion

0
08/14/2019 | 07:55am EDT

POWAY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO David Massey said he expects revenues to grow to $40 million as a result of acquisitions and planned product expansion. 

"We're in the middle of a tremendous surge in revenue growth," he explained. "Everything we have been working on in 2019 is coming together. Our solar marketing company acquisition is poised to generate in excess of $1 million in monthly sales. We will be closing deals to acquire three additional solar and roofing companies, bringing in another $20 million in annual revenues."

Massey was recently interviewed at the NASDAQ Exchange in New York, the video of which can be seen here: https://youtu.be/1-bOnfys7ME

"The conversation at NASDAQ was all about growth," Massey added. "We are bringing in more expertise, as one of the leading solar experts in the USA is joining our team! We are also expanding our products and services, transitioning from mostly residential projects to commercial, including multifamily units and grower facilities for the burgeoning cannabis industry."

"This is truly a historic period of time at SIRC," Massey exclaimed.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation
Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:
Marlena LeBrun
760-566-9116
marlenalebrun@gmail.com

facebook.com/SolarIntegratedRoofingCorporation
instagram.com/Solar_Integrated_Roofing_Corp
twitter.com/SIRCStock
linkedin.com/company/sirc-stock

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
