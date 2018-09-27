Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation's Audits and Major Acquisitions Nearly Completed; $25 million Revenues Expected in 2019. Company to Retire 20 Million Shares

POWAY, CA, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) CEO, Dave Massey, said their audits to become fully reporting are close to being completed. “We’re looking forward to the audits being finished and the company becoming fully reporting,” he said. “It is the goal of every public company to achieve total transparency and we are almost there."

Massey also announced the pending acquisitions of two companies. “We’re close to closing on a $15 million deal, which is necessitating we retire approximately 20 million common shares. This deal is a media company which will fuel our future growth. The company is going through some tremendous upward momentum. We expect revenues in 2019 of $25 million with over a 10% EBITDA.”

The next acquisition target is a solar and roofing company based in San Diego with more than $7 million in revenues. "This company has on-site engineering and design," explained Massey. "The CEO is one of the sharpest minds in the solar industry. This is the perfect match for us."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

James Randolph 760-916-7644 sircpublic@gmail.com