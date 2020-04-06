Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Solar Senior Capital Ltd.    SUNS

SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.

(SUNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SUNS) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, May 8, 2020.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7785 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (661) 378-9929. Participants should reference Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and the participant passcode of 4056756 when prompted. A telephone replay will be available until May 22, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 4056756. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through Solar Senior Capital’s website, www.solarseniorcap.com. To listen to the webcast, please go to the Company's website prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.

ABOUT SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company generally invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies primarily in the form of cash flow senior secured loans, including first lien loans, and asset-based loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets

Contact:

Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Richard Pivirotto
646-308-8770

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.
04:21pSolar Senior Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for ..
GL
04/03SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. : Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.1175 per Share ..
AQ
04/02Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.1175 Per Shar..
GL
04/01SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
04/01SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
04/01Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Issues Letter to Stakeholders
GL
03/31SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. : Issues $85 Million of Senior Unsecured 5 Year Notes
AQ
03/18SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL : Capital Partners Closes on $525 Million of Commitments to..
PR
02/20SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40,7 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 18,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 13,6%
P/E ratio 2020 8,06x
P/E ratio 2021 6,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,74x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,19x
Capitalization 152 M
Chart SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,50  $
Last Close Price 9,48  $
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 95,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 89,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Stuart Gross Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bruce J. Spohler Co-Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Richard L. Peteka Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Leonard A. Potter Independent Director
David Scott Wachter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.-45.80%156
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-51.05%4 582
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.92%3 115
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.23%2 042
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-25.13%1 792
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-47.71%1 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group