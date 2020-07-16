Log in
SolarEdge Technologies : to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2020 on Monday, August 3, 2020

07/16/2020 | 08:12am EDT

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the second quarter 2020 after market close on Monday, August 3, 2020. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on Monday, August 3, 2020 to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:

888-256-1007

International Toll:

+1 323-994-2093

Conference ID:

7031770

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge’s website at: http://investors.solaredge.com

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 490 M - -
Net income 2020 146 M - -
Net cash 2020 554 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 60,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 678 M 8 678 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 431
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 142,25 $
Last Close Price 174,85 $
Spread / Highest target 8,09%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zvi Lando Chief Executive Officer
Nadav Zafrir Chairman
Uri Bechor Chief Operating Officer
Ronen Faier Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Galin Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.83.88%8 678
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.121.78%7 256
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.92.23%5 131
SUNRUN INC.159.34%4 310
VIVINT SOLAR, INC.172.04%2 477
RISEN ENERGY CO.,LTD.21.59%2 093
