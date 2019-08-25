Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Solaredge Technologies Inc    SEDG

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC

(SEDG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Solaredge Technologies : Announces Death of Co-Chairman and Founder, Guy Sella

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 10:06am EDT

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), issued a statement today announcing the untimely death of Mr. Guy Sella, co-chairman and founder. SolarEdge issued the following statement: “It is with a very heavy and sad heart that we notify of the passing of our dear friend and inspiration, Guy Sella. All of us who had the privilege to work with Guy and be witness to his unwavering drive and infinite levels of energy and passion for what he did know what a huge loss this is, not only to SolarEdge. Guy has left an incredible legacy and his spirit will live on forever in SolarEdge. The entire SolarEdge family mourns his loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Guy’s family.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190825005015/en/

Guy Sella, SolarEdge Co-Chairman and Founder (Photo: Business Wire)

Guy Sella, SolarEdge Co-Chairman and Founder (Photo: Business Wire)

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC
10:06aSOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Death of Co-Chairman and Founder, Guy Sella
BU
08/22SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Expanding Activity and Presence in the Brazilian PV Mar..
BU
08/21SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Leave of Absence of CEO and Founder, Guy Sell..
BU
08/21SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
08/20SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Chief Operating Officer
BU
08/20SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Participating in AGL's Virtual Power Plant in Australia
BU
08/16SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
08/15SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints New Director to Serve as Co-Chairman
BU
08/08SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
08/06SOLAREDGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 394 M
EBIT 2019 190 M
Net income 2019 152 M
Finance 2019 391 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,6x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 3 881 M
Chart SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Solaredge Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 85,70  $
Last Close Price 80,90  $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Sella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Udy Gal-On Vice President-Operations
Ronen Faier CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Yoav Galin Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Yoscovich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC130.48%3 881
FIRST SOLAR, INC.43.42%6 417
ENPHASE ENERGY INC606.13%4 074
SUNPOWER CORPORATION156.14%1 814
SUNRUN INC34.62%1 724
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.58.58%1 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group