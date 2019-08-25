Solaredge Technologies : Announces Death of Co-Chairman and Founder, Guy Sella

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), issued a statement today announcing the untimely death of Mr. Guy Sella, co-chairman and founder. SolarEdge issued the following statement: “It is with a very heavy and sad heart that we notify of the passing of our dear friend and inspiration, Guy Sella. All of us who had the privilege to work with Guy and be witness to his unwavering drive and infinite levels of energy and passion for what he did know what a huge loss this is, not only to SolarEdge. Guy has left an incredible legacy and his spirit will live on forever in SolarEdge. The entire SolarEdge family mourns his loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Guy’s family.”

