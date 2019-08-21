Solaredge Technologies : Announces Leave of Absence of CEO and Founder, Guy Sella; Board of Directors Has Appointed Zvi Lando as Acting CEO

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), announced today that in the past few days, Co-Chairman, CEO and founder, Mr. Guy Sella’s previously disclosed health condition has declined significantly. In that connection, he has taken a leave of absence, effective immediately, to address his health issues.

The Board of Directors has announced that Mr. Zvi (Zivi) Lando, has been appointed to serve as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

“As is well known, Mr. Lando has been a part of the executive management team since 2009, and has a proven track record on sales and execution,” said Co-Chairman Nadav Zafrir. “The circumstances of this appointment are very sad. Having said that, the Board of Directors is confident that he will continue to take the Company forward on its current path of growth and success.”

Mr. Lando has served as EVP Global Sales since joining SolarEdge in 2009. Prior to joining SolarEdge, Mr. Lando held several different technology and management positions at Applied Materials, including in his last role, as Vice President and General Manager of Baccini Cell Systems Division in the Applied Materials Solar Business Group.

The Company also announced its plans to hold an analyst day for investors in November of this year.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

