Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Solaredge Technologies Inc    SEDG

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC

(SEDG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Solaredge Technologies : Announces Leave of Absence of CEO and Founder, Guy Sella; Board of Directors Has Appointed Zvi Lando as Acting CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), announced today that in the past few days, Co-Chairman, CEO and founder, Mr. Guy Sella’s previously disclosed health condition has declined significantly. In that connection, he has taken a leave of absence, effective immediately, to address his health issues.

The Board of Directors has announced that Mr. Zvi (Zivi) Lando, has been appointed to serve as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

“As is well known, Mr. Lando has been a part of the executive management team since 2009, and has a proven track record on sales and execution,” said Co-Chairman Nadav Zafrir. “The circumstances of this appointment are very sad. Having said that, the Board of Directors is confident that he will continue to take the Company forward on its current path of growth and success.”

Mr. Lando has served as EVP Global Sales since joining SolarEdge in 2009. Prior to joining SolarEdge, Mr. Lando held several different technology and management positions at Applied Materials, including in his last role, as Vice President and General Manager of Baccini Cell Systems Division in the Applied Materials Solar Business Group.

The Company also announced its plans to hold an analyst day for investors in November of this year.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC
04:16pSOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Leave of Absence of CEO and Founder, Guy Sell..
BU
03:48pSOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
08/20SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Chief Operating Officer
BU
08/20SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Participating in AGL's Virtual Power Plant in Australia
BU
08/16SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
08/15SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints New Director to Serve as Co-Chairman
BU
08/08SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
08/06SOLAREDGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/06SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 394 M
EBIT 2019 190 M
Net income 2019 152 M
Finance 2019 391 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,63x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
Capitalization 4 064 M
Chart SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Solaredge Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 84,00  $
Last Close Price 84,71  $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Sella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Udy Gal-On Vice President-Operations
Ronen Faier CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Yoav Galin Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Yoscovich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC141.34%4 064
FIRST SOLAR, INC.48.58%6 648
ENPHASE ENERGY INC616.28%4 133
SUNPOWER CORPORATION176.46%1 958
SUNRUN INC45.91%1 869
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.67.57%1 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group