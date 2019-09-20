Log in
Solaredge Technologies : Unveiling Enhanced Commercial Offering and Residential StorEdge at SPI

09/20/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced today that it is extending its commercial offering to improve the scalability of DC optimization in large PV installations. The company is also upgrading its residential StorEdge® offering to enhance the flexibility and economics of solar storage systems.

At Solar Power International, SolarEdge is previewing a new version of its 120kW three phase inverter with synergy technology that is designed to enable quick and easy installation and inventory management. SolarEdge will also launch a new commercial power optimizer with two MPP trackers that connects to up to four modules. The new commercial inverter and power optimizer are expected to be available in the beginning of 2020.

SolarEdge is upgrading its StorEdge inverter by transitioning to HD-Wave technology and providing a new backup interface. The new StorEdge inverter is designed to support connection to backup generators or up to three StorEdge inverters with each DC coupled to two batteries. SolarEdge will also launch a new backup StorEdge interface that raises available backup power and eliminates pre-defining loads for simplified energy management. The new StorEdge offerings are expected to be available in Q4 of 2019.

“Having established SolarEdge as the residential inverter leader in the U.S., SolarEdge is expanding its footprint in smart energy. This move better positions us to provide a seamless energy ecosystem for both installers and system owners alike," stated Lior Handelsman, SolarEdge’s VP of Marketing and Product Strategy, Founder. "Simultaneously, SolarEdge continues to strengthen its activity in the commercial PV market by improving the economics of large scale installations through scalable DC optimization.”

SolarEdge will also preview its own residential and commercial batteries and smart energy solutions. Expected to be available in the first half of 2020, the Li-Ion, high-voltage NMC batteries will provide a comprehensive storage solution that fully synchronizes PV, battery, and site-level energy management through value stacking. StorEdge will remain compatible with other battery vendors. SolarEdge will also display smart energy hot water and smart switches and sockets, controlled by a new homeowner app, MySolarEdge.

About SolarEdge:

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 392 M
EBIT 2019 189 M
Net income 2019 152 M
Finance 2019 393 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,80x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 4 290 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 86,70  $
Last Close Price 89,42  $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Sella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Udy Gal-On Vice President-Operations
Ronen Faier CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Yoav Galin Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Yoscovich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC154.76%4 290
FIRST SOLAR, INC.57.98%7 069
ENPHASE ENERGY INC473.36%3 308
SUNPOWER CORPORATION203.62%2 151
SUNRUN INC60.33%2 053
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.53.91%1 312
