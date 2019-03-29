Log in
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited    0757

SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0757)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/28
0.13 HKD
0.13 HKD   0.00%
10:17aSOLARGIGA ENERGY : Announcements and Notices -
PU
03/26SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/15SOLARGIGA ENERGY : Announcements and Notices -
PU
Solargiga Energy : Announcements and Notices -

03/29/2019 | 10:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited

陽 光 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 757)

INSIDE INFORMATION

DIVIDEND POLICY

DIVIDEND POLICY

This announcement is made by Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') has approved and adopted a dividend policy on 29 March 2019 (the ''Dividend Policy'').

1.PURPOSE

The Dividend Policy aims to set out the principles and guidelines that the Company intends to apply in relation to the declaration, payment or distribution of its profits as dividends to the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'').

2.PRINCIPLES AND GUIDELINES

2.1In considering the payment of dividends, there shall be a balance between maintaining sufficient capital to grow the Group's business and rewarding the shareholders of the Company.

- 1 -

2.2Subject to applicable laws and regulations and the Company's constitutional documents, the Company in general meeting may from time to time declare dividends in any currency to be paid to the Shareholders but no dividend shall be declared in excess of the amount recommended by the board of directors of the Company.

2.3The Board shall take into account the following factors, among other factors, when considering the declaration and payment of dividends:

(a)the Group's overall results of operation, financial position, liquidity position, capital requirements, cash flow and future prospects;

(b)the amount of distributable reserves of the Company;

(c)the expected capital requirements and future expansion plans of the Group;

(d)the general business and regulatory conditions, the business cycle of the Group and other internal or external factors that may have an impact on the business or financial performance and position of the Group;

(e)the statutory and regulatory restrictions;

(f)the contractual restrictions on the payment of dividends by the Company to the Shareholders or by the subsidiaries of the Company to the Company;

(g)the Shareholders' interests; and

(h)other factors that the Board deems relevant.

2.4The declaration and payment of dividends by the Company and/or the Board is subject to any restrictions under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands, the Listing Rules, the applicable laws, rules and regulations of the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the Company's constitutional documents and any other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

2.5Any dividend unclaimed shall be forfeited and shall revert to the Company in accordance with the Company's constitutional documents.

2.6The Company's dividend distribution record in the past may not be used as a reference or basis to determine the level of dividends that may be declared or paid by the Company in the future.

2.7The Dividend Policy shall in no way constitute a legally binding commitment by the Company or the Board in respect of the Company's future dividend and/or in no way obligate the Company or the Board to declare a dividend of any amount or at all at any time or from time to time.

- 2 -

3.REVIEW OF THE POLICY

The Board will continually review the Dividend Policy and reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to update, amend, modify and/or cancel the Dividend Policy at any time.

4.DISCLOSURE OF THE POLICY

The Company shall disclose the Dividend Policy in its annual report.

5.INTERPRETATION

The Dividend Policy shall be interpreted in its English version in case of ambiguities.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited

Wang Junze

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tan Wenhua (Chairman), Mr. Tan Xin and Mr. Wang Junze, the non-executive Director is Mr. Hsu You Yuan, and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Fu Shuangye, Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert and Mr. Zhang Chun.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 14:16:02 UTC
