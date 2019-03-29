Solargiga Energy : Announcements and Notices

2.2Subject to applicable laws and regulations and the Company's constitutional documents, the Company in general meeting may from time to time declare dividends in any currency to be paid to the Shareholders but no dividend shall be declared in excess of the amount recommended by the board of directors of the Company.
2.3The Board shall take into account the following factors, among other factors, when considering the declaration and payment of dividends:
(a)the Group's overall results of operation, financial position, liquidity position, capital requirements, cash flow and future prospects;
(b)the amount of distributable reserves of the Company;
(c)the expected capital requirements and future expansion plans of the Group;
(d)the general business and regulatory conditions, the business cycle of the Group and other internal or external factors that may have an impact on the business or financial performance and position of the Group;
(e)the statutory and regulatory restrictions;
(f)the contractual restrictions on the payment of dividends by the Company to the Shareholders or by the subsidiaries of the Company to the Company;
(g)the Shareholders' interests; and
(h)other factors that the Board deems relevant.
2.4The declaration and payment of dividends by the Company and/or the Board is subject to any restrictions under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands, the Listing Rules, the applicable laws, rules and regulations of the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the Company's constitutional documents and any other applicable laws, rules and regulations.
2.5Any dividend unclaimed shall be forfeited and shall revert to the Company in accordance with the Company's constitutional documents.
2.6The Company's dividend distribution record in the past may not be used as a reference or basis to determine the level of dividends that may be declared or paid by the Company in the future.
2.7The Dividend Policy shall in no way constitute a legally binding commitment by the Company or the Board in respect of the Company's future dividend and/or in no way obligate the Company or the Board to declare a dividend of any amount or at all at any time or from time to time.