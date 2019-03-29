Solargiga Energy : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited

陽 光 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 757)

INSIDE INFORMATION

DIVIDEND POLICY

This announcement is made by Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') has approved and adopted a dividend policy on 29 March 2019 (the ''Dividend Policy'').

1.PURPOSE

The Dividend Policy aims to set out the principles and guidelines that the Company intends to apply in relation to the declaration, payment or distribution of its profits as dividends to the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'').

2.PRINCIPLES AND GUIDELINES

2.1In considering the payment of dividends, there shall be a balance between maintaining sufficient capital to grow the Group's business and rewarding the shareholders of the Company.