Solargiga Energy : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2019 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The revenue and the external shipment volume of production business of the Group as stated above mainly comprise of the revenue and external shipment volume attributable to the Group's processing service; sales of silicon solar ingots, wafers, cells and photovoltaic modules; and the engineering, procurement and construction of photovoltaic systems service.
The above operating information is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such information. As such, the above information is provided for investors' reference only and it shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's future financial performance. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.
