Solargiga Energy : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2019 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited

陽 光 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 757)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2019 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Group for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 and the comparative figures as set out below.

For the period from 1 January to 30 September