SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED    0757

SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0757)
Solargiga Energy : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2019 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

10/15/2019 | 04:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited

陽 光 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 757)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2019 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Group for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 and the comparative figures as set out below.

For the period from 1 January to 30 September

2019

2018

Change

RMB'million

RMB'million

%

Revenue from production business

2,768.4

2,444.4

13.3%

Other revenue

11.1

60.3

-81.6%

Total revenue

2,779.5

2,504.7

11.0%

2019

2018

Change

Mega watt

Mega watt

%

External shipment volume of production

business

2,660.5

1,755.8

51.5%

The revenue and the external shipment volume of production business of the Group as stated above mainly comprise of the revenue and external shipment volume attributable to the Group's processing service; sales of silicon solar ingots, wafers, cells and photovoltaic modules; and the engineering, procurement and construction of photovoltaic systems service.

The above operating information is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such information. As such, the above information is provided for investors' reference only and it shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's future financial performance. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By Order of the Board

Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited

Wang Junze

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tan Wenhua (Chairman), Mr. Tan Xin and Mr. Wang Junze, the non-executive Director is Mr. Hsu You Yuan and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Fu Shuangye, Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert and Ms. Feng Wenli.

Disclaimer

Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 08:51:08 UTC
