Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente S A : REINFORCES ESG CRITERIA IN ITS STRATEGY

Madrid, 3 August 2020

In the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 28th, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (hereinafter 'Solaria' or the 'Company') has reinforced its commitment to environmental, social and good governance (ESG) criteria by approving an environmental policy accompanied by a target of reducing its carbon footprint by 14% by the end of 2021 and a diversity policy with the aim of putting in place the measures within its reach to achieve parity between men and women in its workforce. To this end, an Equality Committee has been set up to coordinate the implementation of this Equality Plan.

In addition, Mr. Arturo Diaz-Tejeiro Larrañaga, CEO of Solaria, a position for which he does not receive remuneration, has resigned from his remuneration as a member of the Board of Directors, which was €75,000 per year.

With this, Solaria reiterates its commitment and its global will to contribute to sustainable and socially responsible development.

D. Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro, SOLARIA´s President: 'Following the creation of the Ethics, Compliance and ESG Commission in February, we are taking the appropriate steps to reaffirm our firm commitment to sustainability and ethics, through social welfare, respect for the environment and the generation of value that transcends in the long term'.