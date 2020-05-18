Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A.    SLR   ES0165386014

SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.

(SLR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente S A : TRIPLES ENERGY PRODUCTION, INCREASING PROFIT BY 39% AND REPORTING 7.19mn IN NET PROFIT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:14pm EDT

Link to Results

Link to Presentation

Madrid, 18 May 2020

In a statement released earlier today, Solaria disclosed its 1Q20 earnings.

In the first quarter, the company generated 78.8 GWh, which triples its production during the same period a year earlier and constitutes a record in comparison to Solaria's generation in preceding years. As a result of the upturn, REVENUES rose to €12.02mn, EBITDA registered a 20% increase to €9.3mn and NET PROFIT grew 39% to €7.19mn.

In addition to the disclosure of earnings, Solaria reported its great success in obtaining new connection points, with over 1,300 MW in feasibility access permits obtained in the first quarter. It is expected that this figure will continue to grow in coming months.

Solaria ended the first quarter with a healthy balance sheet, reporting over €94mn in cash, and the company's solvency was backed by an upgrade of its credit rating to BBB. This should allow Solaria to carry on with its projected growth and to maintain its targeted installed capacity for coming years.

It is worth noting that investment costs of solar photovoltaic technology continue to fall, making PV even more competitive, a key strength during periods of adjustment of energy prices.

Solaria Chairman Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro said that, despite the crisis,Solaria is maintaining all the commitments it has undertaken in relation to its shareholders. He stated that the company's projected growth will not be affected and that its target of 3.3GW in 2023 remains unchanged, adding that plans are made to be completed and that now, more than ever, the company must undertake new projects, generate wealth and provide employment to over 3,000 workers in 2020. He concluded by saying that the aforementioned strategy is the best way for Solaria to help society to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Disclaimer

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 22:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AM
10:14pSOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S A : TRIPLES ENERGY PRODUCTION, INCREASING PRO..
PU
2019SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S A : Extends the trillo pv complex power to 62..
PU
2019SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : FV EL BALDÍO PLANT INAUGURATION - 20MWp - Cas..
PU
2019SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : ENTERS INTO 250MW FINANCING AGREEMENT AND IS ..
PU
2019SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : Directors acquired shares after the annual re..
PU
2018SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : Signs a second ppa with repsol
PU
2018SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES 96.8mn ACCELERATED BO..
PU
2018SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : TO INVEST OVER 600mn IN CONSTRUCTION OF SOLA..
PU
2018SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : NET PROFIT RISES TO 3.79mn, UP 251% VS. 1Q17
PU
2018SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : INCREASES EBITDA 130% AND EARNS OVER 15mn IN..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 69,2 M
EBIT 2020 36,2 M
Net income 2020 30,1 M
Debt 2020 518 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 50,2x
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
EV / Sales2020 23,3x
EV / Sales2021 14,5x
Capitalization 1 097 M
Chart SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,28 €
Last Close Price 8,78 €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dario Lopez Clemente Managing Director
Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro Gutiérrez Chairman
Alvaro Espinosa Sedano Director-Finance
Francisco Javier Muñoz Villaseñor Director-Engineering
Manuel Azpilicueta Ferrer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.2.09%1 154
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.6.86%10 592
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.0.00%9 049
NORTHLAND POWER INC.11.25%4 330
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.2.70%4 154
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP-11.26%3 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group