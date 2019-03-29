Log in
Bolsa de Madrid  >  Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA    SLR   ES0165386014

SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA

(SLR)
My previous session
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente : DIRECTORS ACQUIRED SHARES AFTER THE ANNUAL RESULTS

03/29/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

Madrid, 28 March 2019

Solaria Executives have bought 38,000 shares in March after the publication of the 2018 results.With these purchases, Darío Lopez (Chief Operating Officer - COO), Eloy Ruiz (Director of Organization and Resources) and Fernando Rodriguez-Madridejos (Director of Business Development) hold respectively: 28,541, 26,750 and 13,300 shares.

'These data show that the interests of the executives are fully aligned with all our shareholders,' says its CEO, Arturo Díaz-Tejeiro, who has purchased more than two million shares since 2017, also participating in the July 2018 capital increase.

In the same way, during this period, the rest of the Board of Directors has purchased more than 1.6 million shares.

Additionally, it should be noted that currently there is no stock options program.

Disclaimer

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 22:01:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 53,5 M
EBIT 2019 29,3 M
Net income 2019 19,4 M
Debt 2019 364 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,72
P/E ratio 2020 24,40
EV / Sales 2019 17,7x
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Capitalization 582 M
Chart SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA
Duration : Period :
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,55 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Ángel Velasco Garcia Chief Executive Officer
Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro Gutiérrez Chairman
Alvaro Espinosa Sedano Director-Finance
Francisco Javier Muñoz Villaseñor Director-Engineering
Manuel Azpilicueta Ferrer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA17.53%654
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC27.30%10 738
EDP RENOVÁVEIS8.55%8 269
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP19.77%5 635
NORTHLAND POWER INC.9.35%3 163
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP8.50%2 623
