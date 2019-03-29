Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente : DIRECTORS ACQUIRED SHARES AFTER THE ANNUAL RESULTS

Madrid, 28 March 2019

Solaria Executives have bought 38,000 shares in March after the publication of the 2018 results.With these purchases, Darío Lopez (Chief Operating Officer - COO), Eloy Ruiz (Director of Organization and Resources) and Fernando Rodriguez-Madridejos (Director of Business Development) hold respectively: 28,541, 26,750 and 13,300 shares.

'These data show that the interests of the executives are fully aligned with all our shareholders,' says its CEO, Arturo Díaz-Tejeiro, who has purchased more than two million shares since 2017, also participating in the July 2018 capital increase.

In the same way, during this period, the rest of the Board of Directors has purchased more than 1.6 million shares.

Additionally, it should be noted that currently there is no stock options program.