Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure : Announces Appointment of Ray N. Walker, Jr. to its Board of Directors

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the
“Company”), a leading independent provider of supply chain management
and logistics solutions designed to drive efficiencies and reduce costs
for the oil and natural gas industry, today announced that a new
independent director, Ray N. Walker, Jr. has been appointed to the
Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective August 10, 2018.
This appointment replaces a previously vacant role. With the addition of
Mr. Walker, the Company’s Board is composed of seven members.
“On behalf of Solaris’ Board, I am delighted to welcome Ray to the
team,” said Bill Zartler, Chairman of the Board and CEO. “As one of the
early pioneers of horizontal drilling and completion techniques, Ray
brings invaluable experience and leadership to Solaris. We look forward
to learning from Ray’s insight and perspective as Solaris continues to
deliver value added supply chain products and technologies to the oil &
gas industry.”
“I am honored to join Solaris’ Board of Directors,” said Ray Walker. “As
a Solaris customer during my time with Range Resources, I have
experienced first-hand the unparalleled benefits of Solaris’ products
and solutions. Solaris is a transformative and valued partner to the
industry. Based on my experience developing shale plays across
multiple-basins, I believe Solaris has an exciting future ahead to
continue help customers solve challenges through innovative solutions.”
Mr. Walker brings more than 39 years of oil and gas operations and
management experience to Solaris, most recently as Executive Vice
President and Chief Operating Officer of Range Resources Corporation
(“Range”), a leading independent natural gas company. During Mr.
Walker’s 12-years at Range, he served in a series of roles of increasing
responsibility, including starting and managing Range’s Marcellus
division as the company’s first employee in Pennsylvania. Mr. Walker was
responsible for building Range’s organization in the basin, developing
more than 1.3 million acres and growing production to over 2 Bcfe per
day. Mr. Walker is a published industry leader and has led the creation
and implementation of many breakthrough technologies and processes. Mr.
Walker was also a founder and the first chairman of the Marcellus Shale
Coalition. Prior to joining Range, Mr. Walker held various technical and
management roles at Halliburton Company, Union Pacific Resources Corp
and as an independent consultant. Mr. Walker holds a Bachelor of Science
degree in Agricultural Engineering with honors from Texas A&M University.
About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and
provides patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store
and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. These patented
systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas
basins in the United States, including the Delaware Basin, the Eagle
Ford Shale, the Midland Basin, the STACK/SCOOP formation,
Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Haynesville Shale, the Rockies and the
Barnett Shale. Solaris’ high-capacity transload facility in Kingfisher,
Oklahoma serves customers with operations in the STACK/SCOOP formation.
Solaris’ software based solutions improve proppant supply chain
management, from mine to well head. Additional information is available
on the Solaris’ website, www.solarisoilfield.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005061/en/