SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(SOI)
News 
News

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/18/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on June 16, 2020 to holders of record as of June 2, 2020. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRU
07:02aSOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/01SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
04/30SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04/30SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/27SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Conferenc..
BU
04/07SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04/07SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE : Provides Operational Update and Response to Cu..
BU
03/04SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/19SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
02/18SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86,6 M
EBIT 2020 -9,37 M
Net income 2020 -13,9 M
Finance 2020 48,1 M
Yield 2020 6,69%
P/E ratio 2020 -9,49x
P/E ratio 2021 -77,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 165 M
Technical analysis trends SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,27 $
Last Close Price 5,63 $
Spread / Highest target 95,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William A. Zartler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle S. Ramachandran President & Chief Financial Officer
Kelly L. Price Chief Operating Officer
W. Howard Keenan Independent Director
James R. Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.-59.79%165
SCHLUMBERGER NV-60.32%22 136
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-46.31%9 013
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-59.87%8 615
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-54.01%4 472
DIALOG GROUP2.38%4 457
