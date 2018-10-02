Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the
“Company”) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018
results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30
a.m. Eastern Time). Solaris will issue its third quarter 2018 earnings
release after market close on October 31, 2018.
To join the third quarter 2018 conference call from within the United
States, participants may dial (844) 413-3978. To join the conference
call from outside of the United States, participants may dial (412)
317-6594. When instructed, please ask the operator to be joined to the
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. call. Participants are encouraged
to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately
ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please
visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.solarisoilfield.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after
the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately
seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 within the
United States or (412) 317-0088 outside of the United States. The
conference call replay access code is 10124512. The replay will also be
available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website
shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for
approximately seven days.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents
mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in
the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile
proppant systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural
gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle
Ford Shale, the STACK/SCOOP formation, the Marcellus and Utica Shales,
the Haynesville Shale, the Rockies and the Barnett Shale. Solaris’
high-capacity transload facility in Kingfisher, Oklahoma serves
customers with operations in the STACK/SCOOP formation. Additional
information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.
