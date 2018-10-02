Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Log in
10/02/2018 | 01:27am CEST

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018 results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Solaris will issue its third quarter 2018 earnings release after market close on October 31, 2018.

To join the third quarter 2018 conference call from within the United States, participants may dial (844) 413-3978. To join the conference call from outside of the United States, participants may dial (412) 317-6594. When instructed, please ask the operator to be joined to the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. call. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 within the United States or (412) 317-0088 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 10124512. The replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the STACK/SCOOP formation, the Marcellus and Utica Shales, the Haynesville Shale, the Rockies and the Barnett Shale. Solaris’ high-capacity transload facility in Kingfisher, Oklahoma serves customers with operations in the STACK/SCOOP formation. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.


© Business Wire 2018
