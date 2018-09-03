Log in
SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (1166)
Solartech International : INT'L<01166> - Monthly Returns - MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31/08/2018

09/03/2018 | 10:32am CEST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/08/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

Solartech International Holdings Limited 03/09/2018

(1) Stock code :

1166

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary sharesPar value

HKD

Authorised share capital

HKD

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

0.01

500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

0.01

500,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

500,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2, 365,032,340

Increase/ (decrease)

N/A

during the month

Balance at close of

the month

2,365,032,340

No. of other classes of shares

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

0

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option

Scheme adopted on 18/12/2012;

AGM approval date:

(18/12/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Granted

Movement during the month

0

Exercised

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

of issuer issued

of issuer which

during the month

may be issued

pursuant thereto

pursuant thereto

as at close of the

month

0

69,580,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

69,580,000

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

4

0

CancelledLapsed

15,000,000

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Total B.

Exercised during the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

5

Nominal value at close of the month

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Solartech International Holdings Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:31:01 UTC
Chart SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solartech International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Lai Him Chau Chairman & Managing Director
Jin Hua Zhou Deputy Chairman
Kam Kwong Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Chao Ming Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Dong Yang Liu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED71.64%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.95%68 806
EMERSON ELECTRIC10.10%48 222
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-0.88%47 168
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.12%43 200
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.4.58%37 368
