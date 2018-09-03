Solartech International : INT'L<01166> - Monthly Returns - MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31/08/2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/08/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

Solartech International Holdings Limited 03/09/2018

1166

Ordinary Shares

HKD

HKD

50,000,000,000

0.01

500,000,000

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

0.01

500,000,000

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month: HKD 500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of preceding month: 2,365,032,340
Increase/(decrease) during the month: N/A
Balance at close of the month: 2,365,032,340

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: 0

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option

Scheme adopted on 18/12/2012;

AGM approval date:

(18/12/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Movement during the month 0

Exercised

Movement during the month:
Granted: 0
Exercised: 0
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month: 69,580,000
Lapsed: 15,000,000

15,000,000

N/A

Exercised during the month