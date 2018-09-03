Solartech International : INT'L<01166> - Monthly Returns - MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31/08/2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
Solartech International Holdings Limited 03/09/2018
(1) Stock code :
1166
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary sharesPar value
HKD
Authorised share capital
HKD
Balance at close of preceding month
50,000,000,000
0.01
500,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
50,000,000,000
0.01
500,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
500,000,000
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
2, 365,032,340
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
N/A
|
during the month
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
2,365,032,340
No. of other classes of shares
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
0
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option
Scheme adopted on 18/12/2012;
AGM approval date:
(18/12/2012)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Granted
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
0
Exercised
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares
|
of issuer issued
|
of issuer which
|
during the month
|
may be issued
|
pursuant thereto
|
pursuant thereto
|
as at close of the
|
month
|
0
|
69,580,000
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
69,580,000
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
4
0
CancelledLapsed
15,000,000
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)Total B.
Exercised during the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
5
Nominal value at close of the month
