Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Solartech International Holdings Limited    1166   BMG8252G2207

SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1166)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solartech International : INT'L<01166> - Monthly Returns - MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31/03/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:17am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Solartech International Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

01/04/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01166

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 50,000,000,000

HKD0.01

HKD500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

HKD0.01

HKD500,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HKD500,000,000 currency) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,374,532,340

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

2,374,532,340

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme adopted

162,260,000

0

0

0

0

162,260,000

on 18/12/2012;

AGM approval

Date: (18/12/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

162,260,000

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Solartech International Holdings Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 14:16:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HO
10:17aSOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : INT'L<01166> - Monthly Returns - MONTHLY RETURN OF EQU..
PU
03/20SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : INT'L<01166> - Announcements and Notices - - GRANT OF ..
PU
03/20SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : INT'L<01166> - Financial Statements/ESG Information - ..
PU
02/26SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : Int'l sees interim net turn to red
AQ
2018SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : INT'L - Announcements and Notices - - POLL RESULTS OF ..
PU
2018SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : INT'L<01166> - Announcements and Notices - - TERMS OF ..
PU
2018SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : INT'L<01166> - Monthly Returns - MONTHLY RETURN OF EQU..
PU
2018SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : INT'L<01166> - Announcements and Notices - - CHANGE OF..
PU
2018SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : INT'L<01166> - Monthly Returns - MONTHLY RETURN OF EQU..
PU
2018SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : INT'L<01166> - Announcements and Notices - CLOSURE OF ..
PU
More news
Chart SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solartech International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Lai Him Chau Chairman & Managing Director
Jin Hua Zhou Deputy Chairman
Kam Kwong Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Chao Ming Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Dong Yang Liu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED23.46%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION29.01%75 634
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.11%45 420
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.59%42 083
NIDEC CORPORATION18.11%37 708
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.33%34 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About