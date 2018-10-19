SolarWinds shares rise 3.2 percent in downsized market debut

Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/19 05:58:09 pm
14.78 USD   -1.47%
10/19/2018 | 05:34pm CEST
SolarWinds Corp. CEO Kevin Thompson and employees celebrate the company's IPO during the Opening Bell at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - SolarWinds Corp's shares rose as much as 3.2 percent in their downsized U.S. market debut on Friday, giving the enterprise software maker a market value of about $4.80 billion.

The company's shares opened at $15.41, about 2.7 percent above its initial public offering price of $15.

The Austin, Texas-based company had initially filed to sell 42 million shares and expected the offering to be priced between $17 and $19 apiece.

The company cut the IPO size after stockholders, who were initially selling 25 million shares, chose not to sell any shares. SolarWinds increased its offering size by 8 million shares and cut the target price range to between $15 and $16 per share.

It finally sold 25 million shares at $15 apiece on Thursday, at the low end of its target price range, raising $375 million in total proceeds, which it expects to use to pay down debt. (https://bit.ly/2P8GGSN)

SolarWinds, whose clients include Accenture, oil giant Chevron, defense contractor Lockheed Martin, provides management software and operates in an industry expected to grow annually at 6.6 percent to around $53.6 billion by 2021, according to International Data Corporation.

The company was taken private in a $4.5 billion deal in 2015 by investment firms Thoma Bravo LLC and Silver Lake Partners, which also holds stakes in Tesla, Alibaba Group, An
t Financial, Dell Technologies and Didi Chuxing. (https://reut.rs/2yqaKja

Silver Lake is the company's biggest shareholder with a 44.3 percent stake after the offering. Thoma Bravo - an investor in cyber firm McAfee - holds 36.1 percent.

SolarWinds reported revenue of $398.6 million for the first six months of 2018, up 17 percent from a year earlier. Net loss, however, widened to $86.9 million in the same period, from $45.7 million a year ago.

Its main competitors include International Business Machines Corp, KKR-owned BMC Software, and NetScout Systems, the company said in a filing.

Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh and Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE 0.95% 157.61 Delayed Quote.3.16%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.56% 144.21 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.18% 118.85 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -0.09% 130.33 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.15% 328.48 Delayed Quote.3.17%
SOLARWIND 0.87% 15.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA -1.91% 258.498 Delayed Quote.-16.62%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARWIND0.00%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.79%832 002
RED HAT2.86%21 442
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.26%19 338
SPLUNK INC21.87%14 849
CITRIX SYSTEMS15.81%14 030
