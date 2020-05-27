SolarWinds : Earns Eight 2020 TrustRadius Top Rated Product Awards, Distinguished TRUE Certification

Backed by peer reviews and a competitive price point, IT professionals get the best of both worlds with SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced TrustRadius® has named five of its IT operations management and one of its Managed Service Provider (MSP) products across seven categories as 2020 Top Rated award recipients. In addition, TrustRadius has certified SolarWinds as part of its newly established TRUE program, which recognizes vendors who are Transparent, Responsive, Unbiased, and Ethical in sourcing and using customer reviews.

“SolarWinds has been helping tech pros solve their IT management challenges for more than 20 years, so these distinctions represent the most validating recognition possible because of the source–end users from organizations of every size, region, and industry,” said Lee McClendon, SVP, product, IT operations management, SolarWinds. “Now more than ever given the current economic conditions, IT pros need to trust they’re making the right investments for their businesses. We believe these peer-validated products, combined with SolarWinds commitment to making our products accessible for nearly any budget, will help ease the decision-making process for IT pros looking to move their business forward.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they’ve never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here’s a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

The following SolarWinds solutions were named Top Rated products in each of their respective categories:

SolarWinds ® Server & Application Monitor (SAM) won in Application Performance Management (APM): 8.3 out of 10 users are likely to recommend SAM, 8.9 out of 10 likely to renew.

8.3 out of 10 users are likely to recommend SAM, 8.9 out of 10 likely to renew. SolarWinds Service Desk won in two categories, IT Asset Management and IT Service Management (ITSM): 8.1 out of 10 users are likely to recommend Service Desk, 8.2 out of 10 likely to renew.

8.1 out of 10 users are likely to recommend Service Desk, 8.2 out of 10 likely to renew. SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor (NPM) won in Network Performance Monitoring: 8.6 out of 10 users are likely to recommend NPM, 9.1 out of 10 likely to renew.

8.6 out of 10 users are likely to recommend NPM, 9.1 out of 10 likely to renew. SolarWinds Security Events Manager (SEM) won in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM): 8.1 out of 10 users are likely to recommend SEM.

8.1 out of 10 users are likely to recommend SEM. SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) won SQL Server ® Performance Monitoring: 8.5 out of 10 users are likely to recommend DPA, 9.1 out of 10 likely to renew.

8.5 out of 10 users are likely to recommend DPA, 9.1 out of 10 likely to renew. SolarWinds Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) and SolarWinds SAM both won in System Monitoring: 8.7 out of 10 users are likely to recommend RMM. 8.3 out of 10 users are likely to recommend SAM, 8.9 out of 10 likely to renew.

“SolarWinds solutions received eight awards across seven product categories due entirely to customer feedback, which praised the company’s ease of implementation and user-friendly interface,” said Megan Headley, vice president of research, TrustRadius. “As a TrustRadius TRUE certified company, the products honored as Top Rated are further underscored in their authenticity given the product reviews were sourced meeting the cornerstones of the TRUE program – Transparent, Responsive, Unbiased, and Ethical.”

Hear from verified users on how much they value each product:

SolarWinds SAM:

“SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor (SAM) is used by IT to monitor our system that provides the services to the business. With having a non-profit budget (and personnel can be tight) as well as being in retail the need to be able to bring money is in critical. With SAM we are able to monitor our services that allow us to continue business. With what SAM can do for us we are able to monitor everything with little interaction.”

– Ethan Beach, Senior Network Admin, Goodwill of Central Arizona

Read more TrustRadius verified user reviews and ratings of SolarWinds SAM here.

SolarWinds Service Desk:

“The application is primarily used for handling inbound IT requests from across the Enterprise. We also have other non-IT related departments that have been able to use it to manage their own business requests. We find that Service Desk helps us to organize our work, utilize skill based routing, manage priorities, provide greater visibility and coverage (from management and other team members), and provide reporting and metrics that we didn’t have before.”

– Dave Pekol, Director IT Operations, Ergon Oil and Energy

Read more TrustRadius verified user reviews and ratings of SolarWinds Service Desk here.

SolarWinds NPM:

“Our organization uses SolarWinds to gain visibility into the performance of the network and to alert us to problems an outages. This helps us be proactive in identifying issues within the network and quickly address them. NPM offers high visibility into our network with a user-friendly interface. The product offers a high level of customizability allowing us to hone the monitoring and alerting to meet our needs. Getting the product up and running is pretty straightforward. The learning curve comes in when honing your monitoring. Support is responsive and reliable. The THWACK community also offers helps for deployment and management questions. The interface offers loads of charts and graphs allowing you to show how your network and key interfaces are performing. This is especially helpful when you are presenting to senior-level management and team member who may not fully understand networking.”

– Deirra J. Footman, Network Engineer, 14 West

Read more TrustRadius verified user reviews and ratings of SolarWinds NPM here.

SolarWinds SEM:

“[SEM] allows us to monitor daily issues and hiccups so that we can address them from anywhere in the country. With it, I’m able to track my local facility while still traveling to the other facilities in the country. It is a lifesaver when I need to be flexible and have the ability to travel or even stay home.”

– Verified User, Manager in Product Management

Read more TrustRadius verified user reviews and ratings of SolarWinds SEM here.

SolarWinds DPA:

“Our business lines span many industries and have a vast array of projects in production. Many of the environments we have must be segregated, and SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer offers us a clear, detailed view of these environments through a single pane. Our DBAs can more quickly address issues and quickly settle the ‘hardware versus software’ debate between engineers and developers.”

– Steven Pangilinan, Systems Administrator, AdComp Systems Group

Read more TrustRadius verified user reviews and ratings of SolarWinds DPA here.

SolarWinds RMM:

“RMM is being deployed on client sites. It allows us to consistently monitor client computers, both workstations and servers, and diffuse any looming problems before they occur. The ease with which we can customise the checks for each site and each unit on the site makes SolarWinds RMM a pleasure to use.”

– Eric King, Owner, Kingsway Computer Consultants

Read more TrustRadius verified user reviews and ratings of SolarWinds RMM here.

Established in 2013, TrustRadius has become the most trusted site for B2B software reviews. Each month, about 400,000 B2B technology buyers use over 168,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.

