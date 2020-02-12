Log in
News

SolarWinds : Expands International Leadership Team in APJ Market

02/12/2020 | 01:01am EST

New VP of sales will strengthen the local team to better serve customers and partners in the region

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the appointment of Sojung Lee as vice president for Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) sales. With Lee’s appointment, the newly expanded leadership team in APJ will support SolarWinds in its efforts to strengthen the brand and extend its market position as a leading provider of IT operations management (ITOM) software in the region. Lee will be based in the SolarWinds APJ headquarters in Singapore, serving the region including Greater China, India, Japan, Pacific, and Southeast Asia.

Throughout the APJ market, SolarWinds works closely with industry-leading technology resellers, distributors, service providers, and system integrators to develop partnerships to provide new revenue opportunities1.

“Welcoming Sojung onto our APJ leadership team is a major step in our ambitious sales strategy focused on building collaborative business relationships and bringing value to our channel Partners and customers in the region,” said David Cronk, senior vice president, international sales, SolarWinds. “She brings an outstanding portfolio of experience, passion, and enthusiasm to help us strengthen in-market relationships as part of this larger strategy. As we continue our growth plan in APJ, we look forward to Sojung’s leadership in helping customers and Partners solve their IT management challenges.”

Lee brings over 10 years of experience in the IT and services industry, with expertise in sales, digital strategy, business development, marketing, and project management. Prior to SolarWinds, she spent over six years with IBM Asia Pacific, where she held several positions, most recently as the Director of Cloud Platform and Cognitive Solutions Business Unit in IBM’s Digital Business Group. Prior to IBM, she held positions at STX Corporation and JCDecaux. She is also an advisory board member for Yale University School of Management, offering insights, support, counselling, and leadership to the school’s students, alumni, and greater community.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining SolarWinds in the APJ region,” said Lee. “To be part of a larger growth strategy so focused on sales gives my team great opportunities to build on existing momentum and empower more customers and partners with SolarWinds® solutions. I look forward to contributing to the growth in the region together with our SolarWinds family.”

1 More information about the SolarWinds Partner program can be found at https://partner.solarwinds.com/

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIcorporate

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
