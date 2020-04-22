Log in
SolarWinds : Introduces New Subscription Model for Its Popular On-Premises Products

04/22/2020 | 06:31am EDT

IT professionals afforded more flexibility in choice for simple, powerful, and affordable IT operations management solutions

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced subscription-based pricing for the majority of its on-premises IT operations management products. The new pricing model provides IT professionals and their organizations an additional option alongside the company’s perpetual licensing model, and offers greater flexibility with their operational expenses and predictability for their budgets—two things that are front and center for IT leaders in today’s uncertain times.

Historically, IT pros have always been under budget pressure and required to do more with less. The challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic have amplified the need for partners like SolarWinds to help ensure their products are not only easy to use, but easy to buy, and can fit the needs of any budget. Over its 20-plus year history, SolarWinds has made this commitment to IT pros. And adding subscription-based pricing to the existing perpetual license option for this set of on-premises products is another way the company continues to fulfill its promise.

“As leaders worldwide reevaluate budgets to answer today’s challenges, this evolution in pricing across our IT operations management portfolio also directly responds to input from our IT pro community who need greater flexibility and a lower barrier to entry,” said David Gardiner, president, IT operations management, SolarWinds. “With subscription pricing, SolarWinds continues to fulfill its commitment to deliver simple, powerful, and affordable software to meet the needs of every organization both where they are today—and where they’ll grow tomorrow.”

Furthermore, subscription-based pricing will deliver the flexibility to allow users to buy the way that works best for their business—whether through perpetual or subscription-based licensing—and supports the company’s principles of easy to try, easy to buy. Customers with existing perpetual licensing will not be impacted by the addition.

The full benefits to SolarWinds subscription-based pricing model include:

  • Offers the same level of functionality as versions purchased via perpetual licensing;
  • Easy to try, with up to 30-day free trials of IT operations management products; and
  • Ability to deploy on-premises or in any private or public IaaS cloud environment

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIproducts

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
