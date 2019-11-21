SolarWinds : Is Recognized as a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product for IT service management

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it was named a November 2019 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools. Gartner states, “IT service management (ITSM) tools enable IT operations organizations, specifically infrastructure and operations (I&O) managers, to better support the production environment. ITSM tools facilitate the tasks and workflows associated with the management and delivery of quality IT services. These are most heavily used by IT service desks and IT service delivery functions. Some non-I&O departments (such as HR or facilities) adapt generic ticket-handling and workflow capabilities for their own use. Previously, Gartner has called ITSM tools by the name IT service support management tools (ITSSM tools).”

“We are honored to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools and believe it recognizes our dedication to providing our customers with the best possible solutions that will empower their employees,” said Lee McClendon, general manager and senior vice president of ITSM at SolarWinds. “The ITSM market is constantly evolving, so we are grateful to our customers who provide feedback on Gartner Peer Insights as it helps us better understand their needs.”

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools names vendors in this market with a high customer satisfaction rating provided by verified end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and using the product for IT service management. Reviews that were shared include:

“Service Desk provides us with tons of user information,” said an ITS specialist from the government industry in a Gartner Peer Insights review. “This information helps us teach our end-users how to take care of repetitive issues. This has vastly reduced the volume of the tickets that we receive."

This announcement comes on the heels of SolarWinds making a wave of updates across its Orion® IT operations and application management suite, including the integration of SolarWinds Service Desk, allowing IT pros to create and manage tickets for IT incidents directly within the Orion Platform. Last month, SolarWinds also released two new employee engagement tools: SolarWinds Service Desk Chat and an upgraded mobile app experience. These new tools provide new mediums and opportunities for IT workers to engage with employees, allowing IT ticket requests to be communicated and addressed faster.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

