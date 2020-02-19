SolarWinds : Launches Head Nerds, Adding Another Key Layer to Programs Focused on Building Partner Success

Premier Subject Matter Experts Deliver In-Depth Training and Resources on How to Leverage Security, Automation, and Operational Best Practices for Bottom Line Growth

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the launch of the SolarWinds Head Nerds program, building on SolarWinds’ commitment to customer success and partnership with such programs as the MSP Institute (a comprehensive learning platform), MSP Advice Project (with peer-to-peer content), and MSP Pulse (an industry benchmarking tool).

Head Nerds serve as SolarWinds MSP partner advocates to help them learn how to create and sell services, protect their customers, demonstrate value, and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving managed services space. Specifically, Head Nerds deliver training, resources, and consultative sessions to help MSPs understand and maximize the most important business growth areas including security, automation, and operations.

The Head Nerds team is led by:

Marc-Andre Tanguay, Head Automation Nerd : A senior automation specialist, Marc-Andre brings extensive industry experience—having worked one-on-one with hundreds of MSPs, helping them create, optimize, and employ some of the strongest automation processes in the industry.

@automation_nerd

: A senior automation specialist, Marc-Andre brings extensive industry experience—having worked one-on-one with hundreds of MSPs, helping them create, optimize, and employ some of the strongest automation processes in the industry. @automation_nerd Gill Langston, Head Security Nerd : An expert who worked directly with MSPs for most of his career, Gill Langston has an in-depth skillset within the managed services and security spaces, and focuses on helping MSPs take their security services to the next level.

@cybersec_nerd

: An expert who worked directly with MSPs for most of his career, Gill Langston has an in-depth skillset within the managed services and security spaces, and focuses on helping MSPs take their security services to the next level. @cybersec_nerd Eric Harless, Head Backup Nerd : A leader in the data protection and disaster recovery markets, Eric puts his 25-plus years of experience to work helping MSPs understand how to turn backup into a competitive growth driver.

@backup_nerd

: A leader in the data protection and disaster recovery markets, Eric puts his 25-plus years of experience to work helping MSPs understand how to turn backup into a competitive growth driver. @backup_nerd Eric Anthony, Head Operations Nerd: A former MSP, entrepreneurial leader, and SaaS software expert, Eric brings his unique perspective to help MSPs leverage the most innovative and efficient ways to run their businesses for bottom line success.

@operations_nerd

“The biggest challenge MSPs face is how to work on their business, instead of just working in it,” said Mike Cullen, group vice president, partner success, SolarWinds MSP. “This was the leading impetus for creating the Head Nerds program. We wanted to give MSPs the ability to work directly with some of the premier experts in the industry—to help them look at the big-picture potential that trends and technologies bring. Our Head Nerds give our partners direct access to the consulting and content they need to leverage key areas like security, automation, and operational efficiency to boost their bottom lines. This adds to our broader set of initiatives that have one singular objective: help fuel our customers’ success.”

#SWI

#SWIcorporate

#SWImsp

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK®community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly-effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end-customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses. Learn more today at www.solarwindsmsp.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005373/en/