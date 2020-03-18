SolarWinds : N-central 12.3 Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response Capabilities

Users Can Now Monitor and Manage Endpoint Security from a Single Dashboard

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the launch of SolarWinds® N-central® 12.3, offering new features including SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), updated Network Topology Mapping, and capabilities for managing VMware® systems.

Now integrated into the N-central platform, SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (powered by SentinelOne®) is designed to defend endpoints against nearly every type of attack, in real-time, across the threat lifecycle. It provides SolarWinds partners with the ability to view threat and incident data to help keep them and their customers ahead of threats, providing greater visibility into suspicious activity and advanced attacks from one dashboard. If an attack succeeds and a breach occurs, automated quarantine and rollback help ensure recovery is fast and customer downtime is minimal.

Other new features are focused on continuing the commitment to deliver market-leading network management solutions. Existing Network Topology Mapping has been updated to accelerate and improve customer device information access with enhancements including a new node filtering widget and easier viewing of node asset and device warranty details. In addition, users can now ramp up their automation workflows with new VMware objects that help discover, monitor, and manage VMware systems including Host-, Storage-, Guest-, and Snapshot-related objects. The new release also makes it easier to discover and monitor VMware vCenter® systems.

“Security threats multiply and morph daily, and once a new threat is resolved, cybercriminals find another angle to exploit. One of the main reasons MSPs lose business today is due to cybersecurity concerns and attacks,” said Mav Turner, group vice president of products, SolarWinds MSP. “SolarWinds EDR is a game-changing feature designed for MSPs to help prevent cyberattacks, detect threats and if a threat is successful, deliver resources to respond and recover quickly. EDR integration with SolarWinds N-central quickly and easily allows MSPs to add security services to their portfolio and protect customer endpoints from a single dashboard. The newest features within N-central are designed with one thing in mind—to arm our partners with the tools they need to solve today’s IT management challenges quickly and securely, helping make their business—and their customers—successful.”

