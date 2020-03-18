Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SolarWinds Corporation    SWI

SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SolarWinds : N-central 12.3 Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:16am EDT

Users Can Now Monitor and Manage Endpoint Security from a Single Dashboard

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the launch of SolarWinds® N-central® 12.3, offering new features including SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), updated Network Topology Mapping, and capabilities for managing VMware® systems.

Now integrated into the N-central platform, SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (powered by SentinelOne®) is designed to defend endpoints against nearly every type of attack, in real-time, across the threat lifecycle. It provides SolarWinds partners with the ability to view threat and incident data to help keep them and their customers ahead of threats, providing greater visibility into suspicious activity and advanced attacks from one dashboard. If an attack succeeds and a breach occurs, automated quarantine and rollback help ensure recovery is fast and customer downtime is minimal.

Other new features are focused on continuing the commitment to deliver market-leading network management solutions. Existing Network Topology Mapping has been updated to accelerate and improve customer device information access with enhancements including a new node filtering widget and easier viewing of node asset and device warranty details. In addition, users can now ramp up their automation workflows with new VMware objects that help discover, monitor, and manage VMware systems including Host-, Storage-, Guest-, and Snapshot-related objects. The new release also makes it easier to discover and monitor VMware vCenter® systems.

“Security threats multiply and morph daily, and once a new threat is resolved, cybercriminals find another angle to exploit. One of the main reasons MSPs lose business today is due to cybersecurity concerns and attacks,” said Mav Turner, group vice president of products, SolarWinds MSP. “SolarWinds EDR is a game-changing feature designed for MSPs to help prevent cyberattacks, detect threats and if a threat is successful, deliver resources to respond and recover quickly. EDR integration with SolarWinds N-central quickly and easily allows MSPs to add security services to their portfolio and protect customer endpoints from a single dashboard. The newest features within N-central are designed with one thing in mind—to arm our partners with the tools they need to solve today’s IT management challenges quickly and securely, helping make their business—and their customers—successful.”

#SWIproducts
#SWIsecurity
#SWI
#SWImsp

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK®community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly-effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end-customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses. Learn more today at www.solarwindsmsp.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
06:16aSOLARWINDS : N-central 12.3 Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Respons..
BU
03/11SOLARWINDS : Service Desk Announces Integration of Discovery and the Orion Platf..
BU
02/26SOLARWINDS : Welcomes Chrystal Taylor, Extends Its Bench of Head Geeks
BU
02/25SOLARWINDS : IT Complexity, Insider Threats, and an Abundance of Privileged User..
BU
02/24SOLARWINDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
02/19SOLARWINDS : Launches Head Nerds, Adding Another Key Layer to Programs Focused o..
BU
02/18SOLARWINDS : AppOptics Simplifies Application Performance Management with Indust..
BU
02/12SOLARWINDS : Expands International Leadership Team in APJ Market
BU
02/10SOLARWINDS : Report Shows Managed Services Remain Healthy and Profitable—F..
BU
02/05SOLARWINDS : Deepens Hybrid IT Database Portfolio With Database Performance Moni..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 044 M
EBIT 2020 469 M
Net income 2020 52,4 M
Debt 2020 1 416 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 79,6x
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,43x
EV / Sales2021 4,56x
Capitalization 4 250 M
Chart SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SolarWinds Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,63  $
Last Close Price 13,65  $
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin B. Thompson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Hibberd President-Business Operations & Executive VP
James Barton Kalsu CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Woong Joseph Kim Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Mike J. Bingle Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION-26.42%4 250
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.55%134 721
SAP AG-23.24%119 282
INTUIT INC.-8.69%58 201
SERVICENOW INC.1.81%50 379
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.1.52%17 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group