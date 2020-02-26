SolarWinds : Welcomes Chrystal Taylor, Extends Its Bench of Head Geeks

Taylor is the latest industry expert to join the team to help technology professionals navigate today’s IT environments

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, introduced Chrystal Taylor as the newest member of the company’s renowned Head Geeks™ team.

Taylor brings a myriad of skills and experiences to the Head Geeks team, including:

Nearly a decade of technical IT experience. Of note, Taylor spent the last three years working as Managed Services Team Lead at Loop1, a SolarWinds solution-dedicated training and services company, where she provided escalated assistance for customers and acted as a key subject matter expert for clients using SolarWinds ® Orion ® Platform and Security Event Manager (formerly Log & Event Manager) products.

Orion Platform and Security Event Manager (formerly Log & Event Manager) products. An extensive list of certifications and technical licenses. This list includes Neverfail Certified Implementation Engineer (NCIE) 6.3 and Alliance Scrum Master Certified (SMC), along with a number of SolarWinds certifications, ranging from SolarWinds Certified Professional ® for Server & Application Manager and Network Performance Monitor, as well as Adobe ® InDesign ® .

for Server & Application Manager and Network Performance Monitor, as well as Adobe InDesign . A passion for all things IT and helping customers. In her previous role, Taylor assisted with optimizing SolarWinds deployments to suit specific customer needs, while staying up-to-date on latest developments in SolarWinds software.

“The SolarWinds Head Geeks are the driving force behind helping IT professionals keep up with industry trends and acclimating to new technologies and architectures,” said Darren Beck, CMO, SolarWinds. “Working client-side for the past few years, Chrystal has been a proven asset to our customers, guiding them through product updates and changes for the past few years and is a very welcome addition to the Head Geeks. We’re excited to have her on board supporting broader customer and thought leader initiatives.”

What Is a Head Geek?

The SolarWinds Head Geeks bring over 120 collective years of real-world expertise and renowned industry credentials to provide the tech pro community with perspectives, advice, and discussion on the latest trends and challenges in technology.

The Head Geeks are experts in all areas of IT, including cloud, DevOps, enterprise, hybrid IT, security, networking, database, virtualization, and more. The SolarWinds Head Geeks engage with technology pros on THWACK®, the SolarWinds community forum; on the Orange Matter™ and Geek Speak™ blogs; in-person at events, including conferences, trade shows, and SolarWinds User Groups™; and in monthly SolarWinds Lab™ sessions, where they provide advanced technical training.

Meet the Other Head Geeks

Leon Adato

Adato is a CCNA, Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), and SolarWinds Certified Professional. His 25 years of network and systems management and monitoring experience spans the financial, healthcare, food and beverage, and other industries.

Sascha Giese

Giese holds various technical certifications, including being a Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA®), Cisco Certified Design Associate (CCDA®), Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA), VMware Technical Sales Professional (VTSP), AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, and Network Performance Monitor and Server & Application Monitor SolarWinds Certified Professional (SCP). He has more than 10 years of technical IT experience, four of which have been as a senior pre-sales engineer at SolarWinds.

Patrick Hubbard

Hubbard boasts over 20 years of hands-on experience, spanning software development, operations, applications, networks, virtualization, cloud, and more. Today, he’s helping enterprise and cloud-native teams move past DevOps hype and rationally integrate real development and operations techniques to keep businesses going forward.

Thomas LaRock

LaRock has over 20 years of IT experience, holding roles such as programmer, developer, analyst, and database administrator. He is a Microsoft Certified Master, VMware vExpert™, Microsoft Certified Trainer, and 10-time Microsoft Data Platform MVP.

