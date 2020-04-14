SolarWinds : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, April 30 and Present at Investor Conferences During the Second Quarter

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The company also plans to present at two investor conferences during the second quarter.

FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and its business at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT) on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A live webcast of the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at (877) 823-8676 and internationally at +1 (647) 689-4178. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its first quarter of 2020 results at approximately 3:15 p.m. CT (4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT) on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

During the second quarter of 2020, SolarWinds executives plan to present at the following investor conferences.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 12 th Virtual Presentation

Virtual Presentation Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on June 2nd Virtual Presentation

An audio webcast will be available at the time of the presentation and for a limited time thereafter at http://investors.solarwinds.com.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

