Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SolarWinds Corporation    SWI

SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SolarWinds : to Hold 2019 Analyst and Investor Day Meeting on December 11, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 06:31am EST

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that it will hold its 2019 Analyst and Investor Day on December 11, 2019 in New York City at the New York Stock Exchange. Kevin Thompson, SolarWinds’ President and CEO, and other members of the senior management team will discuss SolarWinds’ strategy, financial performance, and business initiatives for the coming year.

Analyst Day Webcast

SolarWinds will host a live webcast of the event beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET (10:30 a.m. CT/8:30 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A live webcast of the event will be available at https://livestream.com/ICENYSE/SolarWindsInvestorDay2019. Replay of the webcast and the accompanying slides will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com.

#SWIfinancials

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
06:31aSOLARWINDS : to Hold 2019 Analyst and Investor Day Meeting on December 11, 2019
BU
11/21SOLARWINDS : Is Recognized as a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' C..
BU
11/21SOLARWINDS : Continues to Drive Customer Success Through Growth of its Learning ..
BU
11/19SOLARWINDS : Makes APM More Accessible for All With New AppOptics Dev Edition Fr..
BU
11/14SOLARWINDS : to Showcase Full IT Operations Portfolio at TechNet Indo-Pacific 20..
BU
11/07SOLARWINDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/04SOLARWINDS : Expands Global Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro
BU
10/30SOLARWINDS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30SOLARWINDS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
10/30SOLARWINDS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 941 M
EBIT 2019 431 M
Net income 2019 17,8 M
Debt 2019 1 615 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 326x
P/E ratio 2020 86,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,95x
EV / Sales2020 6,78x
Capitalization 5 861 M
Chart SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SolarWinds Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,83  $
Last Close Price 19,09  $
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin B. Thompson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Hibberd President-Business Operations & EVP
James Barton Kalsu CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Woong Joseph Kim Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Mike J. Bingle Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION38.03%5 861
ORACLE CORPORATION24.56%184 576
SAP AG40.76%161 637
INTUIT37.74%70 580
SERVICENOW, INC.56.77%52 631
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.59.59%22 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group