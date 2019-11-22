SolarWinds : to Hold 2019 Analyst and Investor Day Meeting on December 11, 2019

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that it will hold its 2019 Analyst and Investor Day on December 11, 2019 in New York City at the New York Stock Exchange. Kevin Thompson, SolarWinds’ President and CEO, and other members of the senior management team will discuss SolarWinds’ strategy, financial performance, and business initiatives for the coming year.

Analyst Day Webcast

SolarWinds will host a live webcast of the event beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET (10:30 a.m. CT/8:30 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A live webcast of the event will be available at https://livestream.com/ICENYSE/SolarWindsInvestorDay2019. Replay of the webcast and the accompanying slides will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

