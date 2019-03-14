Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Soleno Therapeutics Inc    SLNO

SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC

(SLNO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Soleno Therapeutics : Announces Positive Outcome from Planned Data Safety Monitoring Board Review of Phase III DESTINY PWS Clinical Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended the continuation of the Company’s Phase III trial in Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) patients, DESTINY PWS, without any changes.

“We are delighted with the DSMB’s positive recommendation to continue the Phase III trial as planned as it further supports DCCR’s safety profile,” said Dr. Anish Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer of Soleno. “We are continuing to enroll patients with 14 sites activated in DESTINY PWS. In addition, patients continue to roll over into C602, the 9-month open-label safety extension study for patients completing blinded treatment in the DESTINY PWS study.”

The Phase III DESTINY PWS trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of once daily oral administration of DCCR versus placebo in approximately 100 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of PWS. The primary endpoint is change from baseline hyperphagia score at Week 13. Patients who complete DESTINY PWS have the option to enroll into C602.

The DSMB is a group of independent experts monitoring the safety of the DESTINY PWS study. The DSMB reviews safety information and can make recommendations to either continue the study without modification, modify the study or terminate the study due to safety concerns.

In July 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated the investigation of DCCR for the treatment of PWS to be a Fast Track development program. Prior to this, diazoxide choline received orphan designation for the treatment of PWS in the U.S. and in the E.U.

For further information about the trial (NCT03440814), please visit: www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About PWS

The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA estimates that one in 12,000 to 15,000 people in the US have PWS. The hallmark symptom of this disorder is hyperphagia, a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger that severely diminishes the quality of life for PWS patients and their families. Additional characteristics of PWS include behavioral problems, cognitive disabilities, low muscle tone, short stature (when not treated with growth hormone), the accumulation of excess body fat, developmental delays, and incomplete sexual development. Hyperphagia can lead to significant morbidities (e.g., stomach rupture, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease) and mortality (e.g., choking, accidental death due to food seeking behavior). In a global survey conducted by the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, 96.5% of respondents (parent and caregivers) rated hyperphagia as the most important or a very important symptom to be relieved by a new medicine. There are currently no approved therapies to treat the hyperphagia/appetite, metabolic, cognitive function, or behavioral aspects of the disorder. Diazoxide choline has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of PWS in the U.S. and E.U.

About Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release Tablet

Diazoxide choline controlled-release tablet is a novel, proprietary extended-release, crystalline salt formulation of diazoxide, which is administered once-daily. The parent molecule, diazoxide, has been used for decades in thousands of patients in a few rare diseases in neonates, infants, children and adults, but has not been approved for use in PWS. Soleno conceived of and established extensive patent protection on the therapeutic use of diazoxide and DCCR in patients with PWS. The DCCR development program is supported by data from five completed Phase I clinical studies in healthy volunteers and three completed Phase II clinical studies, one of which was in PWS patients. In the PWS Phase II study, DCCR showed promise in addressing hyperphagia, the hallmark symptom of PWS, as well as several other symptoms such as aggressive/destructive behaviors, fat mass and abnormal lipid profiles.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of PWS, is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our ability to complete the Phase III clinical development program of DCCR in PWS in 2019. We may use terms such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Soleno’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption titled "Risk Factors." Soleno expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC
05:33pSOLENO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Positive Outcome from Planned Data Safety Monito..
BU
03/12SOLENO THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
03/11Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
01/29SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregister..
AQ
2018Soleno Therapeutics Announces $16.5 Million Private Placement
GL
2018SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
2018SOLENO THERAPEUTICS : Presents Clinical Fat Loss Data on DCCR at the Obesity Soc..
AQ
2018Soleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2018 ..
GL
2018SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -18,1 M
Net income 2018 -21,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 30,0 M
Chart SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Soleno Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,0 $
Spread / Average Target 900%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anish Bhatnagar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest Mario Chairman
Jonathan Wolter Chief Financial Officer
Kristen Yen Vice President-Clinical Operations
William G. Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC-21.05%30
MEDTRONIC PLC2.26%124 754
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.16.04%39 148
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS18.71%25 172
HOYA CORPORATION11.79%24 669
TERUMO CORP13.73%23 512
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.