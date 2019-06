SolGold : Director Dealing

14 June 2019

SolGold plc

('SolGold' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

The Directors of SolGold have been advised of a sale of 400,000 shares in SolGold by The Mather Foundation Limited, a Philanthropic Auxiliary Foundation Trust Fund of which SolGold's CEO Nicholas Mather is a Director. The proceeds of sale have been directed to the Foundation Trust Fund to address obligated philanthropic and charitable donations to prostate cancer research, mental health and homelessness organisations, emergency flight care services and other charities in Australia.

As previously reported, each financial year the Mather Foundation is required to monetise assets and make cash donations to third-party charitable organisations. The financial year end in Australia is 30 June.

Nicholas Mather said:

'The sale is in no way an indication of a diminished outlook in respect of the value of SolGold or its growth outlook in the future.'

The sale represents less than 0.5% of the total shareholdings associated with Mr Mather in SolGold.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the Director Dealing.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Nicholas Mather 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Managing Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: SolGold plc b) LEI: 213800HGFADQBMIEVI76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0WD0R35 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Sale Price(s) Volume(s) 27.93p 400,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: 400,000 27.93p (GBP111,700 in total) e) Date of the transaction: 13 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange

References to figures and tables relate to the version visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3243C_1-2019-6-14.pdf

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

The Company and its external consultants prepared an initial mineral resource estimate at the Cascabel Project in December 2017. Results are summarised in Table Battached.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed from 53,616m of drilling, approximately 84% of 63,500m metres drilled as of mid-December 2017, the cut-off date for the maiden resource calculation. There remains strong potential for further growth from more recent drilling results, and continue rapid growth of the deposit.

Any development or mining potential for the project remains speculative.

Drill hole intercepts have been updated to reflect current commodity prices, using a data aggregation method, defined by copper equivalent cut-off grades and reported with up to 10m internal dilution, excluding bridging to a single sample. Copper equivalent grades are calculated using a gold conversion factor of 0.63, determined using an updated copper price of USD3.00/pound and an updated gold price of USD1300/ounce. True widths of down hole intersections are estimated to be approximately 25-70%.

On the basis of the drilling results to date and the results of the Alpala Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, the reference to the Cascabel Project as 'World Class' (or 'Tier 1') is considered to be appropriate. Examples of global copper and gold discoveries since 2006 that are generally considered to be 'World Class' are summarised in Table A.

Table A: Tier 1 global copper and gold discoveries since 2006. This table does not purport to be exhaustive exclusive or definitive.

Grade Category Resource Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade Contained Metal Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) Cu (Mt) Au (Moz) CuEq (Mt) Total >0.2% CuEq Indicated 2,050 0.41 0.29 0.60 8.4 19.4 12.2 Inferred 900 0.27 0.13 0.35 2.5 3.8 3.2

Table B:Alpala Mineral Resource Estimate updated effective 16 November 2018.

Notes: