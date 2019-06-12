Log in
SolGold plc    SOLG   GB00B0WD0R35

SOLGOLD PLC

(SOLG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/12 11:30:00 am
28.9 GBp   -0.52%
SOLGOLD : Ecuador says Cascabel could become a top world copper mine
RE
06/06SOLGOLD : Court Hearing and New Mining Policy
PU
05/30SOLGOLD : Response to Share Price Activity
PU
SolGold : Ecuador says Cascabel could become a top world copper mine

0
06/12/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

QUITO (Reuters) - A preliminary study of the Cascabel mining project in northern Ecuador shows that it could become one of the world's largest copper, silver and gold mines, Ecuador's government said on Wednesday.

The project, operated by Australia's Solgold, is in the advanced exploration phase. It is one of the most ambitious mining projects in Ecuador, which hopes to develop mineral resources to spur its sluggish economy.

The Alpala mineral deposit, which is located in the Cascabel region, "could become the largest underground silver mine, third-largest gold and sixth-largest copper in the world," the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Cascabel has mineral reserves of 10.9 million tonnes of copper and more than 23 million ounces of gold, according to official data.

The evaluation estimates the project could function for 49 to 66 years using underground mining operations.

Additionally, the project during its first 25 years would have an annual production of around 207,000 thousand tonnes of copper, 438,000 ounces of gold and 1.4 million ounces of silver, the ministry said.

Local communities, however, recently asked the Constitutional Court for permission to hold a popular referendum on whether or not to allow the development to go forward. Lenin Moreno has warned the court about the consequences of authorizing consultations for mining areas that have already been legally licensed to foreign companies.

The court has not yet ruled on the request.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.31% 5788 End-of-day quote.-0.87%
SOLGOLD PLC -1.03% 28.75 Delayed Quote.-21.77%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1,39 M
EBIT 2019 -11,7 M
Net income 2019 -4,03 M
Finance 2019 42,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 8 108,11
EV / Sales 2019 365x
EV / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 551 M
Chart SOLGOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
SolGold plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLGOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,81  GBP
Spread / Average Target 171%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Mather Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Gerry Moller Chairman
Priyanka Sampath Jayasuriya Chief Financial Officer
Benn Whistler Manager-Technical Services
Robert Maurice Weinberg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLGOLD PLC-21.77%692
BHP GROUP LTD13.06%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC14.69%123 200
RIO TINTO25.91%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED28.14%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN17.78%34 068
