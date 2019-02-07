Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investigation of Solid Biosciences Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

02/07/2019 | 11:23am EST

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Solid Biosciences, Inc. (“Solid Biosciences” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLDB) complied with federal securities laws. On February 7, 2019, the price of Solid Biosciences shares fell significantly following the Company’s announcement of preliminary findings from IGNITE DMD, the Company’s Phase I/II dose-ascending clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SGT-001 microdystrophin gene transfer for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

If you purchased Solid Biosciences shares and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
