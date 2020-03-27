Log in
Letter to the Duchenne Community: COVID-19 Update

03/27/2020 | 07:43pm EDT

Dear Duchenne Community,

During these unprecedented times through which we are all navigating, we want to remind you that Solid remains unwavering in its commitment to the Duchenne community. While we cannot predict the full extent of the COVID-19 impact, our mission remains unchanged.

Solid is working with as much passion and scientific rigor as ever to resolve the IGNITE DMD clinical hold. We are doing everything in our control to make progress every day.

As always, patient safety is our top priority. Our goal is to ensure that patients currently enrolled in our clinical trial continue to be evaluated as closely to study protocol as possible to ensure study objectives are met, while at the same time safeguarding the health and wellbeing of these participants.

In this time of uncertainty, we want you to know that we are here for Duchenne patients and families and are eager and willing to answer any questions you may have. Please use us as a resource to whatever extent possible. We are strong, we are resilient, and we will get through this together.

#TogetherWeAreSolid

Sincerely,

Your Solid Biosciences Team

Disclaimer

Solid Biosciences Inc. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 23:42:06 UTC
