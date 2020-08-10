Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Solis Holdings Limited    2227   KYG8274E1044

SOLIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2227)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solis : INSIDE INFORMATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOLIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

守 益 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2227)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Solis Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 22 May 2020, 12 June 2020, 10 July 2020 and 9 August 2020 (the "Announcements"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as set out in the Announcements.

The Board has been informed by Mr. Tay Yong Hua ("Mr. Tay"), the chairman and executive Director that on 7 August 2020, HMK Investment Holdings Limited ("HMK Investment"), a controlling shareholder of the Company, and Mr. Tay have entered into a deed of partial settlement (the "Settlement Deed") with the Lender to settle the Dispute (the "Settlement").

1

Pursuant to the Settlement Deed, HMK Investment shall pay, among others, an amount (the "Partial Settlement Amount") by instalments to the Lender in the manner as set out in the Settlement Deed, and subject to the receipt by the Lender of the first instalment of the Partial Settlement Amount, the Lender agrees to procure the appointment of the Receivers and Managers to be revoked. Further, subject to the receipt by the Lender of the Partial Settlement Amount in full and other payables as set out in the Settlement Deed, the Lender agrees to unconditionally and irrevocably release HMK Investment from all obligations and liabilities owed by HMK Investment to the Lender arising under the deed of mortgage dated 19 June 2019 executed by HMK Investment in favour of the Lender ("Deed of Mortgage") and to execute a deed of release to give effect to it. The Lender further acknowledges that it shall then have no further claim against HMK Investment arising from or in connection with the Deed of Mortgage or the Settlement Deed.

As at the date of this announcement, there are a total of 519,792,000 Shares, representing approximately 56.77% of the total issued share capital of the Company, held by HMK Investment that are still pledged as security in favour of the Lender, and out of the Pledged Shares, 92,000,000 Shares were transferred to a nominee company of the Receivers and Managers. No mandatory general offer under the Takeovers Code is triggered pursuant to the Settlement Deed as at the date of this announcement.

The Board considered that at present, the operations and financial position of the Group is running normally, and the Settlement has no significant impact on business operation, financial conditions and solvency of the Group as the Group is not a party to the Dispute or the Settlement. The Company will make further announcement(s) on any further development on this matter as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code.

WARNINGS: Shareholders and public investors should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Solis Holdings Limited

Tay Yong Hua

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

Singapore, 10 August 2020

2

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tay Yong Hua and Mr. Kenneth Teo Swee Cheng (Kenneth Zhang Ruiqing); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Garnok, Dr. Guan Huan Fei and Mr. Jacobsen William Keith.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

3

Disclaimer

Solis Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOLIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:34aSOLIS : Inside information
PU
08/09SOLIS : Monthly progress update pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code
PU
08/03SOLIS : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report 2019 and chan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 19,9 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2019 -7,56 M -5,51 M -5,51 M
Net cash 2019 16,0 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28,4 M 20,7 M 20,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,72x
EV / Sales 2019 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart SOLIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solis Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Swee Cheng Teo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Hua Tay Executive Chairman
Hui Shan Chan Chief Financial Officer
Garnok Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Huan Fei Guan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLIS HOLDINGS LIMITED-73.33%19
TOPBUILD CORP.37.70%4 649
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.24.57%2 538
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)10.94%2 343
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD109.00%1 569
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.68%462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group