SOLIS : MONTHLY PROGRESS UPDATE PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE 0 08/09/2020 | 06:19am EDT

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. SOLIS HOLDINGS LIMITED 守 益 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2227) MONTHLY PROGRESS UPDATE PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE This announcement is made by Solis Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of The Code on Takeovers and Mergers ("Takeovers Code"). Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 22 May 2020, 12 June 2020 and 10 July 2020 (the "Announcements"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as set out in the Announcements. The Board has been informed by HMK Investment Holdings Limited ("HMK Investment"), a controlling shareholder of the Company that, HMK Investment is still in negotiation with the Lender regarding the settlement of the Disputes and the Pledged Shares. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not been advised by HMK Investment or the Receivers of any proposed change of the ownership of the Pledged Shares which may or may not involve a change of the controlling shareholder of the Company (the "Possible Transaction"), and no mandatory general offer is triggered thereunder as at the date of this announcement. 1 MONTHLY UPDATE In accordance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) should be made until announcement of firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer under the Takeovers Code is made. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code. WARNINGS: There is no assurance that the Receivership and Possible Transaction will result in a change of controlling shareholder and lead to general offers under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code for the securities of the Company. Shareholders and public investors should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. By Order of the Board Solis Holdings Limited Tay Yong Hua Executive Chairman and Executive Director Singapore, 9 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tay Yong Hua and Mr. Kenneth Teo Swee Cheng (Kenneth Zhang Ruiqing); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Garnok, Dr. Guan Huan Fei and Mr. Jacobsen William Keith. The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading. 2 Attachments Original document

