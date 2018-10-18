Generation Alpha Introduces a High Efficiency LED Lighting System

CARSON, CA, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCQB: GNAL ) (the “Company” or “Generation Alpha”), a vertically integrated cannabis technology innovator, manufacturer and distributor, is pleased to announce that its Solis Tek Digital Lighting division has launched its new LED lighting system.



To see the SolisTek B9 LED system, please click this video:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LP88S75YUqS97jSJzCtclONnOmUwRGMB/view

The SolisTek B9 LED system is a 720-watt energy efficient alternative to the traditional commercial 1000-watt HID fixtures. The B9 offers a 30 percent energy savings compared to the conventional fixtures, and is further complimented by reduced cooling costs. This full spectrum, high output LED system is comprised of a combination of advanced LED chips. The B9 also has unique features such as controller compatibility and a series of light output dimming options.

The B9 LED system is designed for canopy penetration, which results in higher yields. It is also a perfect option for vertical farming, a new concept being adopted by commercial growers, which is believed to increase space efficiency and plant yield.

Generation Alpha Chief Executive Officer Alan Lien, commented, “We are proud to introduce the B9 LED system as a new addition to our Solis Tek Digital Lighting division. After years of research, development and testing of different LED technologies, we have found an innovative solution for our customers. The B9 provides significant cost savings and works with the farming methods that can result in higher yields.”

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used the Company’s lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. The Company’s customers include retail stores, distributors, ecommerce, and commercial growers. In 2018, the Company expanded into the “touch-the-plant” side of the cannabis business under a contract with an Arizona licensee and its ongoing build-out of a cultivation and processing facility in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, please visit our website, www.solis-tek.com.

