SOLIS TEK INC (SLTK)
Generation Alpha Introduces a High Efficiency LED Lighting System

10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

CARSON, CA, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCQB: GNAL) (the “Company” or “Generation Alpha”), a vertically integrated cannabis technology innovator, manufacturer and distributor, is pleased to announce that its Solis Tek Digital Lighting division has launched its new LED lighting system. 

B9 LED
Generation Alpha Introduces a High Efficiency LED Lighting System


To see the SolisTek B9 LED system, please click this video:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LP88S75YUqS97jSJzCtclONnOmUwRGMB/view

The SolisTek B9 LED system is a 720-watt energy efficient alternative to the traditional commercial 1000-watt HID fixtures. The B9 offers a 30 percent energy savings compared to the conventional fixtures, and is further complimented by reduced cooling costs. This full spectrum, high output LED system is comprised of a combination of advanced LED chips. The B9 also has unique features such as controller compatibility and a series of light output dimming options. 

The B9 LED system is designed for canopy penetration, which results in higher yields. It is also a perfect option for vertical farming, a new concept being adopted by commercial growers, which is believed to increase space efficiency and plant yield. 

Generation Alpha Chief Executive Officer Alan Lien, commented, “We are proud to introduce the B9 LED system as a new addition to our Solis Tek Digital Lighting division. After years of research, development and testing of different LED technologies, we have found an innovative solution for our customers. The B9 provides significant cost savings and works with the farming methods that can result in higher yields.”

About Generation Alpha, Inc. 
Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used the Company’s lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. The Company’s customers include retail stores, distributors, ecommerce, and commercial growers. In 2018, the Company expanded into the “touch-the-plant” side of the cannabis business under a contract with an Arizona licensee and its ongoing build-out of a cultivation and processing facility in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, please visit our website, www.solis-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

  

Attachment 

Investors Contact:
Hayden IR
917-658-7878
hart@haydenir.com  

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Lien Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Tiffany Davis Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Najarian Director
Josh Armitage Manager-National Sales
Alvin Hao Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLIS TEK INC0
ACUITY BRANDS-30.11%5 089
SIGNIFY-31.21%3 336
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-31.21%2 469
FAGERHULT AB-24.28%975
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.17.05%31
