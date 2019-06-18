Solitario Zinc USA : Voting Results of Solitario Annual Meeting Held June 17, 2019
06/18/2019 | 08:30pm EDT
On June 17, 2019, Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”) held its Annual
Meeting of Shareholders at which holders of 39,730,977 shares of common
stock, or 68.27% of the total outstanding shares eligible to vote as of
the record date, were present in person or by proxy. The three matters
identified below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders. Each
proposal is more fully described in Solitario’s definitive proxy
statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29,
2019.
1.
Election of Directors. Six directors were elected to serve
until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or until their
successors are elected and qualified, with each director receiving
the votes below:
Number of Shares
Name
For
Against
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Brian Labadie
14,817,707
2,548,465
46,951
22,317,854
John Labate
14,819,173
2,546,149
47,801
22,317,854
James Hesketh
14,937,477
2,445,460
30,186
22,317,854
Christopher E. Herald
17,265,501
128,436
19,186
22,317,854
Gil Atzmon
16,182,830
690,998
539,295
22,317,854
Joshua D. Crumb
16,812,440
385,951
214,732
22,317,854
2.
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. The shareholders
approved the following resolution, with 17,251,964 shares voting
for (98.53% of shares voting), 258,089 shares voting against, and
22,220,924 broker non-votes:
“RESOLVED THAT: Solitario shareholders approve the
compensation of Solitario’s named executive officers, as disclosed
in the Company’s proxy statement, dated April 29, 2019, pursuant
to the compensation disclosure rules of the Securities and
Exchange Commission set forth in Item 402 of Regulation S-K,
including, but not limited to, the Compensation Discussion and
Analysis, the compensation tables, and any related material
disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2019 annual meeting.”
3.
Appointment of Auditors. The appointment of Plante Moran
PLLC as Solitario’s auditors for fiscal year 2019 was ratified by
the shareholders, with 39,348,374 shares voting for (99.29% of
shares voting), 58,178 shares voting against, 222,495 shares
abstaining, and 101,930 broker non-votes.
About Solitario
Solitario is an emerging zinc exploration and development company traded
on the NYSE American (“XPL”) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“SLR”).
Besides Solitario’s joint venture with Nexa Resources on its high-grade
Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru, Solitario also holds a 50% joint
venture interest (Teck Resources Ltd. holds the other 50% interest) in
the high-grade, open pitable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska, and 11.0
million shares (7.5% equity interest) of Vendetta Mining. Solitario’s
Management and Directors hold approximately 9.5% (excluding options) of
the Company’s 58.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario’s cash balance
and marketable securities stand at approximately US$10.5 million.
Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.