Solitario Zinc USA : Voting Results of Solitario Annual Meeting Held June 17, 2019

On June 17, 2019, Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at which holders of 39,730,977 shares of common stock, or 68.27% of the total outstanding shares eligible to vote as of the record date, were present in person or by proxy. The three matters identified below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders. Each proposal is more fully described in Solitario’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2019.

1. Election of Directors. Six directors were elected to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected and qualified, with each director receiving the votes below:

Number of Shares Name For Against Withheld Broker Non-Votes Brian Labadie 14,817,707 2,548,465 46,951 22,317,854 John Labate 14,819,173 2,546,149 47,801 22,317,854 James Hesketh 14,937,477 2,445,460 30,186 22,317,854 Christopher E. Herald 17,265,501 128,436 19,186 22,317,854 Gil Atzmon 16,182,830 690,998 539,295 22,317,854 Joshua D. Crumb 16,812,440 385,951 214,732 22,317,854

2. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. The shareholders approved the following resolution, with 17,251,964 shares voting for (98.53% of shares voting), 258,089 shares voting against, and 22,220,924 broker non-votes: “RESOLVED THAT: Solitario shareholders approve the compensation of Solitario’s named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company’s proxy statement, dated April 29, 2019, pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission set forth in Item 402 of Regulation S-K, including, but not limited to, the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, the compensation tables, and any related material disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2019 annual meeting.” 3. Appointment of Auditors. The appointment of Plante Moran PLLC as Solitario’s auditors for fiscal year 2019 was ratified by the shareholders, with 39,348,374 shares voting for (99.29% of shares voting), 58,178 shares voting against, 222,495 shares abstaining, and 101,930 broker non-votes.

About Solitario

Solitario is an emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American (“XPL”) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“SLR”). Besides Solitario’s joint venture with Nexa Resources on its high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru, Solitario also holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources Ltd. holds the other 50% interest) in the high-grade, open pitable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska, and 11.0 million shares (7.5% equity interest) of Vendetta Mining. Solitario’s Management and Directors hold approximately 9.5% (excluding options) of the Company’s 58.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario’s cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$10.5 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006088/en/