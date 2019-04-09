Soliton : Completes Cellulite Clinical Trials

HOUSTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (NASDAQ: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced it has completed the first evaluation timepoint for its proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of cellulite. Results for a single acoustic shockwave treatment are being assessed by a blinded group of clinicians.

The study, conducted by Dr. Michael Kaminer at SkinCare Physicians in Boston, MA, in collaboration with Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi of Capital Laser and Skin Care, concluded evaluation of safety and efficacy for all patients through the initial 12-week time point. The study is designed to evaluate results at both the 12-week and 26-week timepoints from initial treatment in order to assess both near-term and long-term effects.

"We are pleased with how quickly this trial has progressed," commented Dr. Chris Capelli, Soliton's President and CEO. "We look forward to disclosing the independent assessment of the data from this trial in the near future. We believe the opportunity in the treatment of cellulite could be very significant for Soliton."

Dr. Michael Kaminer of SkinCare Physicians added: "Having led the clinical development of Cellfina, the only treatment with FDA clearance for producing long-term reduction of cellulite, I am particularly aware of the unmet need in the treatment of cellulite. Having a non-invasive alternative treatment could provide a real benefit for patients while also expanding the breadth of services offered by clinicians."

Drs. Kaminer and Tanzi are members of Soliton's Scientific Advisory Board.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first planned commercial product is designed to use rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves in conjunction with existing lasers to accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos (RAP device). In addition, higher energy versions of acoustic pulse devices are in early stages of development for potential stand-alone treatment of cellulite and other indications. Both products are investigational and are not available for sale in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Soliton's acoustic shockwave device to reduce cellulite in the proof of concept clinical trial. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

soly@lythampartners.com

