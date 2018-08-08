Solium Capital Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

Log in
SOLIUM CAPITAL INC. (SUM)
08/08/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / Solium Capital Inc. (OTC PINK: SIUMF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 8, 2018 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-AC0E7C2B1BE3F.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 106 M
EBIT 2018 6,02 M
Net income 2018 5,99 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 87,06
P/E ratio 2019 34,92
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,87x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,09x
Capitalization 516 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,6 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos A. Lopez Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael G. Broadfoot Chairman
Kelly Schmitt Chief Financial Officer
Lance Titchkosky Senior Vice President-Technology
Brian N. Craig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLIUM CAPITAL INC.8.62%516
CITIC LTD-2.30%40 915
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD23.31%31 059
NATIXIS-6.25%22 062
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-49.19%9 389
INVESTEC1.42%7 077
