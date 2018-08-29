Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sollers PAO    SVAV   RU0006914488

SOLLERS PAO (SVAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sollers : 1H2018 SOLLERS IFRS RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:57pm CEST

29 August 18 г.

Moscow, August 29, SOLLERS Group (MOEX: SVAV) reports its consolidated condensed IFRS financial information as of 30 June 2018.

SOLLERS' consolidated net profit totals RUB 550 mln, which is consistent with the level of 1H2017. The revenue was down by 11.7% to RUB 14.1 bln. The decrease in consolidated revenue is due to the corporate contracts deferred until 2H2018.

1H2018 EBITDA was RUB 1.2 bln and by the end of June the Company managed to reduce its net debt by 10% comparing to the beginning of the year.

In 1H2018, UAZ finished with the model range update, tailored according to customers' feedback, and in September UAZ will launch new UAZ Patriot 2019. The Company also plans to develop new export projects.

Ford Sollers JV successfully launched facelifted Ford Explorer and EcoSport that resulted in crossover sales increase of 23% in 1H2018.

In 1H2018, MAZDA SOLLERS JV launched production of new crossover Mazda CX-9. In September 2018, the joint venture plans to open the engine plant in Vladivostok with the production capacity of up to 50 K units per annum. The entire volume of engines produced in Russia will be exported to assemble Mazda vehicles in Japan.

In May 2018, SOLLERS announced the joint venture with Isuzu to set up new truck production in Uliyanovsk. The joint venture with 50/50 shareholder structure entered into the Special Investment Contract with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia and Uliyanovsk Region to develop the technological cooperation in Russia.

In 2018 SOLLERS established the joint venture with FSUE 'NAMI' to promote and distribute Russian luxuriant vehicles under new brand AURUS on Russian market as well as abroad. AURUS vehicles were first presented at Moscow International Automobile Salon 2018, the start of Russian sales is planned for the beginning of 2019.

In July 2018, SOLLERS announced its new project to localize lithium-ion batteries at Vladivostok production site in collaboration with EnerZ energy company.

Disclaimer

OAO Sollers published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLLERS PAO
03:57pSOLLERS : 1h2018 sollers ifrs results
PU
05/22U.S. extends deadline for sanctions on Russian van maker GAZ
RE
05/03SOLLERS : Announces 2017 ifrs results
PU
05/01SOLLERS PAO : Slide show results
CO
01/10FORD MOTOR : Sollers to hire 600 to meet growing Russian car demand
RE
2017SOLLERS PAO : Financial report
CO
2017SOLLERS : Announces 1h2017 ifrs results
PU
2017SOLLERS : Announces 2016 ifrs results
PU
2017GAZ : EU scrapes a win in WTO row over Russian duties on vans
RE
2017SSANGYONG TIVOLI AND XLV : launch of sales in Russia
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 576 M
EBIT 2018 24,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 136 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 251 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
Managers
NameTitle
Vadim Arkadievich Shvetsov Director General & Director
Ruben Karlenovich Vardanian Independent Chairman
Nikolay Aleksandrovich Sobolev CFO, Director & Deputy Director General
Zoya Atatzhanovna Kaika Director & Deputy Director General
Andrey Vladimirovich Dementyev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLLERS PAO251
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-3.75%206 172
VOLKSWAGEN-13.86%82 046
DAIMLER-20.48%69 760
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.81%62 864
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.96%55 012
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.