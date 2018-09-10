Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sollers PAO    SVAV   RU0006914488

SOLLERS PAO (SVAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sollers : New Mazda engine plant’s door opens in Vladivostok

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 01:17pm CEST
September 10, 2018, Vladivostok - On September 10, 2018 the opening ceremony of the new engine manufacturing plant took place at MAZDA SOLLERS Manufacturing Rus LLC site with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

The engine plant will have production capacity of 50 000 units per year and be specialized in the manufacturing of Mazda SKYACTIV-G gasoline four-cylinder engines that meet Euro-5 emissions standards.
As a reminder, the construction of the new plant has started in autumn of 2017 after MAZDA SOLLERS Manufacturing Rus LLC became a resident of ASEZ 'Nadezhdinskaya'. Plant area is 12 600 m2, there will be engine assembly shop, machining shop, internal logistics and office areas.
Installation of production line equipment was carried out by Russian and Japanese engineers together with the specialists of the equipment manufacturers from Japan.

Assembly line of the engine plant is a construction of modern design and-engineering that has several fully robotic stations that operate without manual labor use.

Vadim Shvetsov, the CEO of SOLLERS PJSC has noted: 'Our project is unique because the production of Mazda engines will be the first high-tech project in the Far East fully integrated into the global chain of a large international company value creation. It is a significant breakthrough in terms of recognition of the competency, investment attractiveness and industrial competitivenes of our site in the Far East'.

Masamichi Kogai, Chairman of the Board of Mazda Motor Corporation said: 'Today, Mazda is going to take a new step forward to build engines in Russia. We will produce the world highest performance engine, Mazda SKYACTIV Engine, here in Vladivostok. This plant will now serve as one of the global component facilities for further development. We will further contribute to the development of manufacturing industry in the Russian Far East'.

Disclaimer

OAO Sollers published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLLERS PAO
01:17pSOLLERS : New Mazda engine plant’s door opens in Vladivostok
PU
08/29SOLLERS : 1h2018 sollers ifrs results
PU
05/22U.S. extends deadline for sanctions on Russian van maker GAZ
RE
05/03SOLLERS : Announces 2017 ifrs results
PU
05/01SOLLERS PAO : Slide show results
CO
01/10FORD MOTOR : Sollers to hire 600 to meet growing Russian car demand
RE
2017SOLLERS PAO : Financial report
CO
2017SOLLERS : Announces 1h2017 ifrs results
PU
2017SOLLERS : Announces 2016 ifrs results
PU
2017GAZ : EU scrapes a win in WTO row over Russian duties on vans
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 576 M
EBIT 2018 24,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 136 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 229 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
Managers
NameTitle
Vadim Arkadievich Shvetsov Director General & Director
Ruben Karlenovich Vardanian Independent Chairman
Nikolay Aleksandrovich Sobolev CFO, Director & Deputy Director General
Zoya Atatzhanovna Kaika Director & Deputy Director General
Andrey Vladimirovich Dementyev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLLERS PAO229
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.64%193 726
VOLKSWAGEN-18.25%78 095
DAIMLER-23.05%67 331
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.63%60 862
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.16%51 735
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.