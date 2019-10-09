Solo Oil : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc

Suspension - Solo Oil Plc

Released : 09/10/2019 07:30

RNS Number : 2580P

AIM

09 October 2019

NOTICE

09/10/2019 7:30am

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING ON AIM

SOLO OIL PLC

At the request of the Company trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended from 09/10/2019 7:30am, pending an announcement and publication of an admission document.

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.20P EACH, FULLY PAID (BF1BK40) (GB00BF1BK408)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on 020 7409 3494.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

EXCUGGPGUUPBUQB