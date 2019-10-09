Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Solo Oil Plc    SOLO   GB00BF1BK408

SOLO OIL PLC

(SOLO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/09 02:30:00 am
2.425 GBp   --.--%
03:11aSOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
PU
03:11aSOLO OIL : Transaction and Suspension of Trading
PU
10/08SOLO OIL : Disposal of Burj investment completed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solo Oil : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:11am EDT

Suspension - Solo Oil Plc

Released : 09/10/2019 07:30

RNS Number : 2580P

AIM

09 October 2019

NOTICE

09/10/2019 7:30am

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING ON AIM

SOLO OIL PLC

At the request of the Company trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended from 09/10/2019 7:30am, pending an announcement and publication of an admission document.

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.20P EACH, FULLY PAID (BF1BK40) (GB00BF1BK408)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on 020 7409 3494.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

EXCUGGPGUUPBUQB

Disclaimer

Solo Oil plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 06:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLO OIL PLC
03:11aSOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
PU
03:11aSOLO OIL : Transaction and Suspension of Trading
PU
10/08SOLO OIL : Disposal of Burj investment completed
PU
09/27SOLO OIL : Interim Results
PU
09/24SOLO OIL : Ruvuma Update
PU
09/23SOLO OIL : Management Appointments
PU
09/11SOLO OIL : signs agreements with THREE60 and NRG
PU
09/10SOLO OIL : Disposal of Burj investment
PU
More news
Chart SOLO OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Solo Oil Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLO OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Alastair Muir Ferguson Executive Chairman
Douglas Rycroft Chief Operating Officer
Romina Mele-Cornish Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Scott McGlade Fitzpatrick Non-Executive Director
Thomas Hamilton Reynolds Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLO OIL PLC36.62%19
CNOOC LIMITED-5.10%65 686
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.43%60 614
EOG RESOURCES INC.-20.01%40 486
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.28%37 729
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.43%30 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group