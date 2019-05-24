Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Solo Oil PLC    GB00B1TYBN97_GB   GB00B1TYBN97

SOLO OIL PLC

(GB00B1TYBN97_GB)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- GBp   0.00%
06:33aSOLO OIL : Aminex Management Changes
PU
05/02SOLO OIL : Change of Registered Office
PU
05/02SOLO OIL : Helium One Management Changes
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solo Oil : Aminex Management Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 06:33am EDT

Aminex Management Changes

Released : 24/05/2019 10:55

RNS Number : 1446A

Solo Oil Plc

24 May 2019

24 May 2019

Solo Oil plc

("Solo Oil" or "The Company")

Aminex Management Changes

Solo Oil (AIM: SOLO), a natural resources investment company focused on acquiring a balanced portfolio of production, development and exploration assets, notes the management changes at Aminex, with Jay Bhattacherjee stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company with immediate effect due to health reasons.

The Board of Aminex has appointed Tom Mackay as interim Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Commenting on the update, Solo's Executive Chairman Alastair Ferguson said:

"We wish Jay all the best with his health issues and hope for a speedy recovery. We look forward to working with Tom in the interim and then with the permanent CEO as we continue to forge a closer JV relationship with Aminex that benefits Solo's investments in Ruvuma and Kiliwani North."

For further information:

S o l o O i l p l c

Executive Chairman

A l a s t a i r F e r g u s o n

S t r a n d H a n s o n

Nominated & Financial Adviser

Rory Murphy / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer

S h o r e C a p i t a l

Broker

Jerry Keen

B u c h a n a n

Financial PR

Ben Romney / Chris Judd / James Husband

+44 (0) 20 7440 0642

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

+44 (0) 20 7408 4090

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCPGUWAAUPBUBC

Disclaimer

Solo Oil plc published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 10:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLO OIL PLC
06:33aSOLO OIL : Aminex Management Changes
PU
05/02SOLO OIL : Change of Registered Office
PU
05/02SOLO OIL : Helium One Management Changes
PU
04/29SOLO OIL : New Corporate Presentation
AQ
04/29SOLO OIL : Reef Announces Proposed Transaction with Levant Exploration and Produ..
AQ
03/26SOLO OIL : New Corporate Presentation
AQ
03/26SOLO OIL : New Corporate Presentation
PU
03/23SOLO OIL : eyes acquisitions to hit new three-year production goal
AQ
03/23SOLO OIL : talks up new acquisitive growth strategy
AQ
03/22SOLO OIL : Strategy Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 0,23 M
EBIT 2018 -1,01 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 2,30 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 57,4x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 10,7 M
Chart SOLO OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Solo Oil PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel John Shilton Maling MD, Non-Executive Director & Finance Director
Alastair Muir Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Scott McGlade Fitzpatrick Non-Executive Director
Thomas Hamilton Reynolds Independent Non-Executive Director
Kiran Caldas Morzaria Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLO OIL PLC0.00%14
CNOOC LTD7.89%74 569
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.57%67 245
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.88%51 562
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.01%39 570
ANADARKO PETROLEUM64.94%36 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About