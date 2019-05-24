Solo Oil : Aminex Management Changes

Aminex Management Changes

Released : 24/05/2019

24 May 2019

Solo Oil plc

Aminex Management Changes

Solo Oil (AIM: SOLO), a natural resources investment company focused on acquiring a balanced portfolio of production, development and exploration assets, notes the management changes at Aminex, with Jay Bhattacherjee stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company with immediate effect due to health reasons.

The Board of Aminex has appointed Tom Mackay as interim Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Commenting on the update, Solo's Executive Chairman Alastair Ferguson said:

"We wish Jay all the best with his health issues and hope for a speedy recovery. We look forward to working with Tom in the interim and then with the permanent CEO as we continue to forge a closer JV relationship with Aminex that benefits Solo's investments in Ruvuma and Kiliwani North."