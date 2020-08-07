MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Paris > SoLocal Group LOCAL FR0012938884 SOLOCAL GROUP (LOCAL) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/07 11:29:16 am 0.099 EUR +3.99% 05:59p SOLOCAL : Financial report as of June 30th 2020 and H1 results PU 05:09p SOLOCAL : Filing of the Continued Activity report as of 30th June 2020 PU 05:09p SOLOCAL : Mise à disposition du rapport d'activité au 30 juin 2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news SoLocal : Financial report as of June 30th 2020 and H1 results 0 08/07/2020 | 05:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Financial Report As at 30 June 2020 Board of Directors of 27 July 2020 Unofficial translation of the French-language "Rapport financier au 30 juin 2020" of Solocal Group, for information purposes only. This English-language translation of the consolidated financial information prepared in French has been provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and accounting standards applicable in France. In the case of any divergences from the French original and the English version, only the French original has legal value. In consequence, the translations may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor be used as the basis of any legal Opinion. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain errors, omissions or approximations may subsist. Solocal Group, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard. Solocal Group Public limited company with a Board of Directors with capital of 61,704,147 euros Registered office : 204, rond-point du Pont de Sèvres - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt Nanterre Trade and Companies Register 552 028 425 Solocal Group, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard. Solocal Group Public limited company with a Board of Directors with capital of 61,704,147 euros Registered office : 204, rond-point du Pont de Sèvres - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt Nanterre Trade and Companies Register 552 028 425 SUMMARY 1. Activity report as at 30 June 2020 .................................................................................... 3 1.1. Overview.................................................................................................................... 3 1.2. Commentary on the results as at 30 June 2020............................................................... 3 1.2.1. Analysis of the order backlog for continued activities .................................................... 5 1.2.2. Analysis of recurring EBITDA ..................................................................................... 6 1.2.3. Analysis of the other items in the income statement ..................................................... 7 1.2.4 Presentation of the consolidated cash flows with the detail for "Continued activities" and "Disposed activities" .............................................................................................................. 8 1.3. Consolidated liquidities, capital resources and investment expenses .................................. 9 1.4 Investment expense .................................................................................................. 10 1.5 Outlook for 2020 ....................................................................................................... 11 1.6 Events subsequent to the closing date of 30 June 2020 .................................................. 11 1.7 Informations complémentaires .................................................................................... 12 1.7.1 Related parties ...................................................................................................... 12 1.7.2 Information sur les principaux risques et incertitudes ................................................. 12 1.7.3 Definitions............................................................................................................. 13 2. Condensed consolidated accounts as at 30 June 2020 ....................................................... 14 Consolidated income statement............................................................................................. 14 Statement of comprehensive income ..................................................................................... 15 Statement of consolidated financial position............................................................................ 16 Statement of changes in consolidated equity .......................................................................... 17 Consolidated cash flow statement.......................................................................................... 18 Notes to the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2020 ............................................ 19 Note 1 - Basis for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements ............................... 19 Note 2 - Notes to the consolidated financial statements ........................................................... 21 2.1 Alternative performance indicators .............................................................................. 21 2.2 Information by segment ............................................................................................. 24 2.2.1 By business sector ...................................................................................................... 24 2.2.2 By geographic region ................................................................................................... 25 Note 3 - Sales .................................................................................................................... 25 Note 4 - Depreciation of fixed assets ..................................................................................... 27 Note 5 - Cash, debt and financial instruments ........................................................................ 27 Note 6 - Provisions and other liabilities .................................................................................. 31 Note 7 - Trade creditors....................................................................................................... 33 Note 8 - Corporation tax ...................................................................................................... 33 Note 9 - Equity and earnings per share .................................................................................. 34 Note 10 - Information on related parties ................................................................................ 34 Note 11 - Disputes, contingent assets and liabilities ................................................................ 35 11.1 Disputes - significant changes for the period ................................................................... 35 11.2 Contractual commitments not recognised / contractual commitments and off-balance-sheet commitments...................................................................................................................... 37 Note 12 - Events subsequent to the closing date of 30 June 2020 ............................................. 37 Note 13 - Declaration of the person responsible for the report .................................................. 38 Note 14 - Statutory Auditors' Report on the half-year financial reporting 2020 ........................... 39 Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 2 1. Activity report as at 30 June 2020 1.1. Overview Solocal Group is developing its activities within two operating segments: "Digital" and "Print" and generated revenue for continued activities of 244.7 million euros as at 30 June 2020, these activities represent respectively 92% and 8%. Digital The "Digital" activity can be broken down as follows as at 30 June 2020: The digital Presence offer allows VSEs and SMEs to control their digital presence over the entire Web (several tens of medias in total including Google, Facebook, PagesJaunes, Bing, Tripadvisor, Instagram, etc.) with just a few clicks, in real time and with complete autonomy, via a single mobile application, or a web interface. This offer represents revenues of 58.2 million euros as at 30 June 2020. The Presence offer is marketed in subscription mode with automatic renewal.

The digital Advertising offer allows companies to increase their digital visibility beyond their natural presence over the entire Web, in a logic for developing local market shares. This offer integrates the Priority Referencing service launched in the third quarter of 2019 and represents revenue of 129.4 million euros as at 30 June 2020.

With the Website range, Solocal offers customers site creation and SEO services (showcase and e-commerce), according to different budget levels, always in subscription mode with automatic renewal. This offer represents revenue of 35.4 million euros as at 30 June 2020.

Intended for VSE/SMEs, the digital Presence and digital Advertising ranges are also available for large network accounts.

Intended for VSE/SMEs, the digital Presence and digital Advertising ranges are also available for large network accounts. Solocal also proposes New services aimed at facilitating the daily life of companies, such as for example a customer relations management (CRM) solution which was developed in 2019. This offer represents revenue of 2.3 million euros as at 30 June 2020. Print This segment includes the Group's activities pertaining to the publishing, distribution and sales of advertising space in the print directories (PagesJaunes, PagesBlanches), as well as other activities of the Group called "Voice", concerning conventional direct marketing. The Print segment is slated to be stopped at the end of 2020, and therefore is recording a decline moving towards the end of this activity. The Solocal Group recorded Print revenues of 19.5 million euros as at 30 June 2020, down -45.8% compared to 2019. 1.2. Commentary on the results as at 30 June 2020 In the presentation of its results and in this activity report, Solocal isolates the momentum of the continued activities from that of the activities that it is disposing of. The comments on the financial performance indicators concern the scope of continued activities. During the first half of 2020 (28 February 2020), the Group divested from the Spanish subsidiary QdQ Optimizaclick - Trazada representing a revenue of 3.3 million euros and an EBITDA of +0.2 million Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 3 euros.

Capital gain or losses on sales of assets For the first half of 2020, the amount of non-recurring items stands at +1.9 million euros. Details on the revenues and recurring EBITDA of continued activities, as at 30 June 2020 and as at 30 June 2019 Continued activities As at 30 As at 30 Change Million euros June 2020 June 2019 Recurring 2020 / 2019 Digital 225.3 255.6 -11.9% Print 19.5 36.0 -45.9% Revenues 244.7 291.6 -16.1% Digital revenues as % of total revenues 92.0% 87.7% Digital 79.3 70.9 11.9% Print 6.4 9.4 -31.9% Recurring EBITDA 85.7 80.3 6.8% As % of revenues Digital 35.2% 27.7% Print 32.9% 26.1% Total 35.0% 27.5% Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 4 1.2.1. Analysis of the order backlog for continued activities Sales As at 30 As at 30 In million of euros June 2020 June 2019 Variation Digital 203.7 259.3 -21.4% Print 6.1 28.9 -78.8% Total order intake 209.8 288.1 -27.2% Sales in the first half of 2020 amounted to €209.8 million, down -27.2% compared to sales for the first half of 2019. Digital sales in 2019 were down -21.4%, whereas Print sales were down -78.8%. Revenues As at 30 As at 30 In million of euros June 2020 June 2019 Variation Digital 225.3 255.6 -11.9% Print 19.5 36.0 -45.9% Total revenues 244.7 291.6 -16.1% Total revenues for the first half of 2020 amount to €244.7 million, down -16.1% compared to revenues for the first half of 2019. Digital revenues for the first half of 2020 were down -€30.3 million, i.e. - 11.9%. Print revenues for the first half of 2020 were down -€16.5 million, i.e. -45.9%. Secured Digital revenues for 2020 amounts to €388 million, 80% coming from 2018 and 2019 order intake and 20% from order intake in the first quarter of 2020. Order backlog Continued activities As at 30 As at 31 In million of euros June 2020 December 2019 Digital 340.3 347.1 Print 19.5 38.3 Total order backlog - beginning of period (*) 359.9 385.4 Digital 203.7 497.0 Print 6.1 44.9 Total order intake 209.8 541.8 Digital (8.0) (5.7) Print (0.1) (0.0) Cancellation (8.2) (5.7) Digital (225.3) (498.0) Print (19.5) (63.6) Total revenues of continued activities (244.7) (561.6) Digital 310.7 340.3 Print 6.1 19.5 Total order backlog - end of period 316.9 359.9 * Cancellations are attached to the selling year Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 5 The order backlog total amounts to €316.9 million on 30 June 2020, down -11.9% compared to 31 December 2019. The drop is partially due to the decline in the activity following the Covid-19 crisis and the gradual cessation of Print business. Performance indicators of Solocal As at 30 As at 30 June 2020 June 2019 Variation Auto-renewal subscription sales (as of % of total sales) (1) 79.0% 27.0% 52.0 points ARPA (average revenue per advertiser) 1 493 1 300 14.8% Audience (PagesJaunes number of visits, in billion) 0.9 1.0 -9.6% (1) Solocal SA scope 1.2.2. Analysis of recurring EBITDA Net external expenses Recurring net external expenses amounted to -€62.1 million in the first half of 2020, down 19.6%, or -€15.1 million compared to the first half of 2019. This decrease is explained by: The continuation of the cost management plan initiated in 2018 (IT maintenance costs, fees, etc.).

The cost reduction incurred in the context of the health crisis, mainly driven by control of operating expenses (marketing, travel costs, costs allocated to content related to the decrease in revenues) and better sourcing of Performance products, including Booster Contact;

The reduction in the variable costs of Print activity in connection with the scheduled end of this activity in 2020. Personnel expenses Recurring staff costs were -€96.9 million in the first half of 2020, down -27.7% or -€37.2 million compared to the first half of 2019. This decrease is explained by: The impact of the health crisis on the level of activity of the period, affecting variable remuneration,

The implementation of partial and total unemployment measures,

The full year effect of the reduction in average FTEs carried out as part of the Group's transformation plan. The Group's workforce as at 30 June 2020 is 2,515 people (excluding long-term absences) of which 49% are part of the salesforce. Recurring EBITDA Recurring EBITDA reached €85.7 million in the first half of 2020, up 6.8%, or €5.4 million compared to the first half of 2019. The recurring EBITDA margin on revenue was thus 35.0% up +7.5 points. The improvement in this margin is mainly due to the combined effect of non-recurring partial Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 6 unemployment measures and revenues not yet fully reflecting the effects of the health crisis. For these same reasons, EBITDA of the second half of 2020 should decline significantly compared to the first half of 2020. 1.2.3. Analysis of the other items in the income statement Operating income The table below shows the Group's operating income for continued activities in 2020 and 2019: Million euros As at 30 June 2020 As at 30 June 2019 Consolida Divested Continued activities Consolida Divested Continued activities Change ted activities ted activities Recurring Total Recurring Non Total Recurring Non 2020 / 2019 recurring recurring EBITDA 87.8 0.2 87.6 85.7 1.9 80.5 0.9 79.6 80.3 (0.6) 6.8% As % of revenues 35.4% 7.1% 35.8% 35.0% 26.5% 7.3% 27.3% 27.5% 7.5 pts Depreciation and amortization (30.0) (0.1) (29.8) (29.8) - (37.4) (0.4) (37.1) (37.1) - -19.5% Operating income 57.8 0.1 57.7 55.9 1.9 43.1 0.5 42.6 43.2 (0.6) 29.3% As % of revenues 23.3% 3.3% 23.6% 22.8% 14.2% 4.4% 14.6% 14.8% 8.0 pts Non-recurring income of €1.9 million in the first half of 2020 mainly corresponds to the revenue receivable related to the favourable outcome of historical litigation on the CIR ("Crédit Impôt Recherche", the French research tax credit). After taking these non-recurring items into account, consolidated EBITDA amounted to €87.6 million in the first half of 2020, compared to €79.7 million in the first half of 2019, representing an increase of +10%. As a result of the extension of control over investments made in recent years, depreciation and amortizations reached -€29.8 million in the first half of 2020, i.e. a decrease of -19.5% compared to the first half of 2019. The operating income of continued activities was €57.7 million compared to €42.6 million in 2019. Net Income The table below shows the Group's net income for continued activities in the first half of 2020 and 2019: Million euros As at 30 June 2020 As at 30 June 2019 Consolida Divested Continued activities Consolida Divested Continued activities Change ted activities ted activities Recurring Total Recurring Non Total Recurring Non 2020 / 2019 recurring recurring Operating income 57.8 0.1 57.7 55.9 1.9 43.1 0.5 42.6 43.2 (0.6) 29.3% As % of revenues 23.3% 3.3% 23.6% 22.8% 14.2% 4.4% 14.6% 14.8% 8.0 pts Financial income 0.2 - 0.2 0.2 - 0.3 - 0.3 0.3 - 0.0% Financial expenses (25.7) - (25.7) (25.7) - (20.3) (0.0) (20.3) (20.3) - 26.3% Financial income (25.5) - (25.5) (25.5) - (20.1) (0.0) (20.1) (20.1) - 27.0% Income before tax 32.4 0.1 32.2 30.4 1.9 23.0 0.5 22.5 23.1 (0.6) 31.2% Corporate income tax (4.4) - (4.4) (3.8) (0.6) (6.6) (0.0) (6.6) (6.8) 0.2 -44.1% Income for the period 28.0 0.1 27.9 26.6 1.3 16.5 0.5 15.9 16.4 (0.4) 62.4% Financial income was -€25.5 million in the first half of 2020. The increase in financial expenses of +€5.3 million compared to the first half of 2019 is mainly due to the establishment and use of new financing means of the Group (RCF, working capital line) and the Bond coupon increase (10% in the first half of 2020 compared to 8% in 2019). Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 7 Pre-tax income reached €32.4 million in the first half of 2020. The corporate tax charge recorded in the first half of 2020 is -€4.4 million. This charge includes a CVAE charge of -€2.7 million. The Group's consolidated net income was positive in the first half of 2020 and amounted to +€28.0 million compared to +€16.5 million for the first half of 2019. 1.2.4 Presentation of the consolidated cash flows with the detail for "Continued activities" and "Disposed activities" As at 30 As at 30 Cash flow statement June 2020 June 2019 In million of euros Recurring EBITDA 85,9 81,2 Non monetary items included in EBITDA and other (5,0) 6,2 Net change in working capital (41,7) (19,2) of which change in receivables (48,6) (5,0) of which change in payables (13,0) (6,0) of which change in other WCR items 19,8 (8,2) Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets (22,0) (21,2) Recurring operating free cash flow 17,1 47,0 Non recurring items (19,5) (46,2) of which restructuration (19,5) (38,0) of which Net change in non recurring working capital - (4,0) Disbursed financial result (1,1) (19,7) Corporate income tax paid (1,6) 4,4 Free Cash flow (5,2) (14,7) Increase (decrease) in borrowings and bank overdrafts (6,2) (7,0) Capital increase 3,7 - Other (5,7) (1,5) Net cash variation (13,4) (23,2) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 41,5 81,5 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period 28,1 58,3 Note: The 2019 cash flow statement includes the cash flows of the Spanish subsidiary QdQ which was disposed of. In the first half of 2020, it includes 2 months of that subsidiary's cash flow (non-significant) in 2020. The change in working capital requirement was -€41.7 million in the first half of 2020. The change in the customer WCR is negative at nearly -€48.6 million due to a negative volume effect in relation to the decline in revenues (including Print business) but also the significant impact of the decline in customer receipts in the second quarter in the context of the health crisis. The positive change in the "Other WCR" is mainly linked to the constitution of tax and social liabilities over the period. Non-recurring items amounted to -€19.5 million in the first half of 2020 and include disbursements related to the Solocal 2020 transformation plan. In 2020, these disbursements are expected to total €47 million. The delay observed in relation to the information communicated on 27th February results from a delay in the payment of certain severance payments to the second half of 2020 in order to preserve the company's cash flow. Financial expenses paid are significantly lower than in the first half of 2019 since the group did not pay its two quarterly Bond coupons in the first half of 2020 (for approximately €20 million). Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 8 The decrease in borrowings corresponds to the working capital line decrease (-€4 million) and asset financing repayments. The €3.7 million capital increase corresponds to the drawdowns made in January 2020 on the PACEO line established in December 2019. The "Other" change of -€5.7 million essentially represents the cash flow corresponding to the financial depreciation of the rights of use capitalised in connection with the application of IFRS 16. The Group's consolidated available cash flow is therefore negative at -€13.4 million in the first half of 2020. As at 30th June 2020, the Group had a net cash position of €28.1 million, compared to €41.5 million as at 31st December 2019. 1.3. Consolidated liquidities, capital resources and investment expenses The table below shows the cash flows for continued activities of the Group as at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019: As at 30 As at 30 June 2020 June 2019 In million of euros Net cash from operations 16.8 4.6 Net cash used in investing activities (22.1) (28.6) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8.1) 0.8 Net increase (decrease) in cash position (13.4) (23.2) The net cash from operations amounted to 16.8 million euros in the first half of 2020 compared to 4.6 million euros in the first half of 2019, in light of the time delay for certain expenses following the Covid crisis over the first half of the year. The net cash from operations used in investment activities amounted to (22.1) million euros in the first half of 2020 compared to (28.6) million euros in the first half of 2019, representing a change of (6.5) million euros. The net cash used in financing activities represents a net collection disbursement of (8.1) million euros in the first half of 2020 compared to a net collection of 0.8 million euros in 2019. This is explained in particular by a revolving credit facility of 50.0 million euros and an equity line for 17.4 million euros. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 9 The table below shows the changes in the Group's consolidated cash position as at 30 June 2020, and as at 31 December 2019: As at 30 As at 31 (in thousands of euros) December June 2020 2019 Gross cash 28.1 41.6 Bank overdrafts - (0.1) Net cash 28.1 41.5 - - Bond loan 397.8 397.8 Revolving credit facility drawn 50.0 50.0 Lease liability 1.5 3.4 Price supplements on acquisition of securities - 0.2 Accrued interest not yet due 21.6 1.4 Other financial liabilities 108.0 114.8 of which IFRS 16 103.5 104.1 Gross financial debt 579.0 567.6 of which current 497.9 40.6 of which non-current 81.1 526.9 Net debt 550.9 526.1 Net debt of consolidated group excluded loan issue 550.9 526.1 expenses Net financial debt (financial debt, minus cash flow and cash flow equivalents) was 550.9 million euros as at 30 June 2020, up 24.8 million euros compared to 526.1 million euros as at 31 December 2019. Net leverage as defined in the documentation concerning Solocal's 2022 bond is 2.48x as at 30 June 2020 (to which IFRS 16 does not apply). The EBITDA to interest expenses ratio (ISCR) amounted to 4.5x as at 30 June 2020. The group complies with the financial covenants requested by the bond documentation, with respectively 29% and 51% of headroom. As at 30 June 2020, financial debt is primarily comprised: of bonds stemming from the financial restructuring operations carried out in March 2017 for an amount of 397.8 million euros, repayable in March 2022,

a revolving credit line of 50.0 million euros,

factoring debt of 3.8 million euros,

of lease liabilities of 1.5 million euros. 1.4 Investment expense As at 30 As at 31 June 2020 December 2019 In million of euros Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets 21.2 42.9 Right-of-use assets related to leases (*) 5.5 24.0 Current investments 26.7 66.9 Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 10 Rights of use concerning leases posted in the assets amount to 71.3 million euros. Intangible and tangible investments amount to 26.7 million euros as at 30 June 2020. 1.5 Outlook for 2020 All resolutions related to the financial structure strengthening plan were largely endorsed, with more than 93% votes in favour, at the Combined General Meeting ("CGM") of the shareholders which took place on July the 24th, 2020 in Paris. As a reminder, this plan relies on a €347 million capital increase, thus securing a €85 million cash injection and allowing a €244million to €262 million debt reduction. In order to cover the short-term liquidity needs, it will be completed by an additional €32 million financing, out of which €16 million "prêt ATOUT" granted by BPI France and the issuance of a €16 million Bond subscribed by some of the Bondholders. These transactions are subject to the following condition precedents: Confirmation of the amendment to the accelerated financial safeguard plan by the commercial court of Nanterre;

The obtaining from the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (the French "Financial Markets

Authority") of an exemption from the obligation of GoldenTree to launch a tender offer (in accordance with article 234-9 2° of the "Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers"). The additional financing of €32 million will be drawn in August 2020. The Right Issue will be launched at the beginning of September 2020. An indicative timeline of the execution of these transactions is available on solocal.com in the Investors section. According to this timeline, the subscription period for the capital increase with preferential subscription rights (which will be explained in a prospectus approved by the AMF) should occur between 15th and 29th September 2020, with an expected settlement-delivery on 5th October 2020. As previously announced, Solocal confirms its target, with a 2020 revenue decrease by c. -20%, including a 2020 Digital revenue1 decrease by c. -15% compared to last year. The 2020 FY EBITDA is expected above €130 million at Group level. The health crisis will have an impact on the volume of new contract acquisition in 2020 and on the timing of its customer base migration towards new services. The Group anticipates a return to Digital revenue growth from 2021 but 2021 EBITDA will be affected by the decrease in 2020 order intake and the end of the Print activity and should therefore amount to c. € 120 million in 2021. 1.6 Events subsequent to the closing date of 30 June 2020 An agreement aimed at the financial restructuring of Solocal Group was signed on 3 July 2020. The shareholders' extraordinary general meeting on 24 July 2020 approved the implementation of the financial restructuring plan: Recapitalisation of the group In accordance with the agreement signed with its creditors and following the approval by the General meeting of shareholders of the restructuring project, the Group will launch a capital increase of 347 million euros fully guaranteed by the bond creditors. This will allow for a reduction in the debt by an amount between 252 and 262 million euros and a cash contribution of 85 million euros. The capital increase of 347 million euros will be broken down as follows: Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 11 A first reserved capital increase for a maximum amount of 17 million euros benefitting one or more bond creditors. This capital increase will be carried out at the price of 8 centimes per share and carried out by converting debt into capital;

A capital increase with preferential subscription rights retained for 330 million euros that will be carried out at a price of 3 centimes per share. This capital increase, open to all shareholders, is fully guaranteed by the bond creditors, as a contribution of liquidities of 85 million euros and as debt conversion for the balance;

An allocation of free shares benefitting all existing shareholders, at a rate of one free share for one share held as at 31 August 2020 based on the company's shareholding immediately before the conducting of the reserved capital, which is an issuing of 627 million actions. These provisions were approved by the General Meeting of 24 July 2020 and will be carried out under the two conditions of obtaining from the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (the French "Financial Markets Authority") of an exemption from the obligation of GoldenTree to launch a tender offer (in accordance with article 234-9 2° of the "Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers"), and Confirmation of the amendment to the accelerated financial safeguard plan by the commercial court of Nanterre. Following the approval of these provisions by the general meeting, the accounting impacts will be the derecognising of the original debt and the recognising of the new debt and equity instruments. In light of this, the financial statements of Solocal Group as at 30 June 2020 were drawn up in application of the principle of continuing operation, with the assumption that the aforementioned financial restructuring plan would be implemented within the scheduled timeframe, and in any case no later than 31 December 2020. Financial facilities On 22 July 2020, Solocal Group obtained an agreement on €32 million financing, out of which €16 million "prêt ATOUT" granted by BPI France and the issuance of a €16 million Bond subscribed by some of the Bondholders. This financing will be drawn in August 2020 in order to cover the short-term liquidity needs. 1.7 Informations complémentaires 1.7.1 Related parties There were no new significant transactions or changes with related parties in the course of the first half of 2020. Key management as related parties as at 30 June 2020 are members of the Board of directors including the General manager, and the members of the Executive committee. Solocal does not have any related parties other than key management. 1.7.2 Information sur les principaux risques et incertitudes Main risks factors are described in Section 2 Risks Factors of the 2019 Universal Registration Document. This section was updated in Amendement au Document d'enregistrement universel 2019 (in French only) on 20 July 2020. As at the publication of this Financial Report, this risks assessment remains up-to-date and can be used for considering potential main risks for the coming six months till the end of 2020. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 12 1.7.3 Definitions Audiences: indicator of visits and of access to the content over a given period of time Order backlog: sales orders such as validated and committed by the customers on the closing date. For products in subscription mode, only the current commitment period is considered. EBITDA: EBITDA is an alternate indicator of performance presented in the income statement in operating income and before taking impairment, amortisation and depreciation into account. Recurring EBITDA corresponds EBITDA before taking account of items defined as non-recurring. These non-recurring items are expenses and income in very small numbers which are unusual, abnormal and infrequent and with amounts that are particularly substantial. They correspond primarily to: capital gains or losses on sales of assets

restructuring expenses: these are costs corresponding to a program that is planned and controlled by the management, which significantly modifies either the company's activity scope, or the way in which this activity is managed, according to the criteria provided for in IAS 37. Sales: taking of orders by the sales force, that gives rise to a service performed by the Group for its customers. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 13 2. Condensed consolidated accounts as at 30 June 2020 Consolidated income statement (Amounts in thousands of euros, except data relating to shares) As at 30 June As at 30 June Notes 2020 2019 Revenues 3.1 248 030 304 029 Net external expenses (62 328) (82 927) Personnel expenses (98 435) (138 895) Restructuring costs 555 (1 675) EBITDA 87 822 80 533 Depreciation and amortization (28 623) (37 424) Operating income 59 198 43 109 Financial income 196 280 Financial expenses (25 688) (20 348) Financial income 5.1 (25 492) (20 068) Income before tax 33 706 23 041 Corporate income tax 8 (4 392) (6 588) Income for the period from continuing operations 29 314 16 453 Income for the period attributable to: - Shareholders of SoLocal Group 27 965 16 453 - Non-controlling interests - - Net earnings per share (in euros) Net earnings per share of the consolidated group based on a weighted average number of shares - basic 9.2 0.04 0.03 - diluted 0.04 0.03 Net earnings per share of the consolidated group based on a year end number of existing shares (as at 30 June) - basic 0.04 0.03 - diluted 0.04 0.03 Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 14 Statement of comprehensive income (Amounts in thousands of euros) As at 30 June As at 30 June Notes 2020 2019 Income for the period report 29 314 16 453 ABO reserves : - Gross 6 358 (4 925) - Deferred tax - (78) - Net of tax 358 (5 003) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 84 26 Other comprehensive income 442 (4 977) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 29 756 11 476 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: - Shareholders of SoLocal Group 28 407 11 476 - Non-controlling interests - - Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 15 Statement of consolidated financial position As at 30 June As at 31 As at 30 June (thousand euros) Notes 2020 December 2019 2019 Assets Net goodwill 86 489 88 870 88 870 Other net intangible fixed assets 87 516 90 482 94 817 Net tangible fixed assets 20 313 20 977 22 706 Right-of-use assets related to leases 71 273 69 279 79 137 Other non-current financial assets 4 627 7 067 7 303 Net deferred tax assets 8 59 760 60 928 70 966 Total non-current assets 329 978 337 603 363 799 Net trade accounts receivable 64 126 90 223 206 902 Other current assets 15 640 39 065 39 779 Current tax receivable 1 387 2 333 2 073 Prepaid expenses 5 849 2 676 6 964 Other current financial assets 3 228 3 416 4 007 Cash and cash equivalents 5.2 28 082 41 551 58 555 Total current assets 118 311 179 264 318 279 Total assets 448 289 516 867 682 078 Liabilities Share capital 62 704 61 954 58 512 Issue premium 761 313 758 392 744 737 Reserves (1 400 719) (1 432 975) (1 430 820) Income for the period attribuable to shareholders of Solocal Group 27 965 32 111 16 453 Other comprehensive income (52 623) (53 065) (49 643) Own shares (5 482) (5 344) (5 551) Equity attributable to equity holders of the SoLocal Group 9 (606 842) (638 927) (666 313) Non-controlling interests - 41 41 Total equity (606 842) (638 886) (666 272) Non-current financial liabilities and derivatives 0 448 488 401 791 Long-term lease liabilities 81 106 78 450 95 728 Employee benefits - non-current 93 598 93 960 95 251 Provisions - non-current 6 8 590 11 025 21 425 Deferred tax liabilities - - - Total non-current liabilities 183 294 631 923 614 195 Bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings 453 846 13 681 4 510 Accrued interest 21 616 1 387 1 236 Short-term lease liabilities 22 394 25 654 16 893 Provisions - current 6 50 447 71 105 144 423 Contract liabilities 3.3 135 890 194 113 325 240 Trade accounts payable 7 56 812 73 495 85 737 Employee benefits - current 89 329 84 837 87 438 Other current liabilities 39 011 58 742 68 528 Corporation tax 2 492 816 150 Total current liabilities 871 837 523 830 734 155 Total liabilities 448 289 516 867 682 078 Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 16 Statement of changes in consolidated equity Number of shares in circulation 583 137 724 1 000 000 495 911 34 415 190 (74 955) 618 973 870 618 973 870 Share Issue Income and Actuarial Translation capital premium reserves differences reserve Balance as at 1 January 2019 58 363 743 803 (1 430 990) (44 052) (589) Total comprehensive income for the period 32 111 Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax Share-based payment 100 1 418 Capital transactions 49 943 (992) Equity line financing 3 442 13 646 Shares of the consolidating company net of tax Minority Stake holders Effilab Dubaï (cession) (2 411) (8 740) 317 Balance as at 31 December 2019 61 954 758 392 (1 400 864) (52 792) (273) Balance as at 1 January 2020 61 954 758 392 (1 400 864) (52 792) (273) Total comprehensive income for the period 27 965 Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax Group Non- Own shares controlling Total equity equity interests (5 249) (678 714) 41 (678 673) 32 111 - 32 111 - - - - - - 1 518 1 518 - - 17 088 17 088 (95) (95) (95) (10 834) - (10 834) (5 344) (638 926) 41 (638 885) (5 344) (638 926) 41 (638 885) 27 965 - 27 965 - - - - - - - Share-based payment - 104 - Mandatory Convertible Bonds - - - 7 500 000 Equity line financing 750 2 921 (245 049) Shares of the consolidating company net of tax Others 41 358 84 626 228 821 Balance as at 31 December 2020 62 704 761 313 (1 372 754) (52 435) (189) 104 104 - - 3 671 3 671 (138) (138) (138) 483 (41) 442 (5 482) (606 841) (0) (606 841) Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 17 Consolidated cash flow statement As at 30 June As at 31 As at 30 June 2020 December 2019 2019 (thousand euros) Income for the period attribuable to shareholders of SoLocal Group 27 965 32 111 16 453 Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets 27 316 47 302 35 094 Change in provisions (20 084) (124 204) (36 566) Share-based payment 104 (643) 1 240 Capital gains or losses on asset disposals 1 349 530 277 Interest income and expenses 20 227 44 820 20 068 Hedging instruments - - - Unrealised exhange difference - - - Tax charge for the period 4 569 19 698 6 588 Non-controlling interests - - - Decrease (increase) in inventories - 212 - Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable 23 479 146 938 27 806 Decrease (increase) in other receivables 14 280 9 836 1 170 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable (9 267) (12 386) (3 766) Increase (decrease) in other payables (70 351) (196 914) (48 374) Net change in working capital (41 858) (52 314) (23 164) Dividends and interest received - (346) 278 Interest paid and rate effect of net derivatives (1 119) (43 610) (19 995) Corporation tax paid (1 640) 1 829 4 374 Net cash from operations 16 828 (74 827) 4 647 Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets (21 233) (41 594) (28 631) Acquisitions / disposals of investment securities and subsidiaries, net of cash (869) 385 3 Net cash used in investing activities (22 102) (41 209) (28 628) Increase (decrease) in borrowings (11 769) 58 946 764 Dividends paid - (4) - Other cash from financing activities o/w own shares 3 671 17 013 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8 098) 75 955 764 Impact of changes in exchange rates on cash (5) 16 12 Net increase (decrease) in cash position (13 377) (40 065) (23 205) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 41 458 81 523 81 523 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period 28 082 41 458 58 318 Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 18 Notes to the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2020 Note 1 - Basis for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements Solocal Group is a public limited company with a Board of Directors subject to the provisions of Book II of the French Commercial Code, as well as to all of the other legal provisions that apply to French commercial companies. The Company's registered office is located at 204 rond-point du Pont de Sèvres 92100 Boulogne- Billancourt (France). It was formed in 2000 and the securities of Solocal Group have been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext) since 2004 (LOCAL). The Group's summarised consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2020 were drawn up under the responsibility of the Managing Director of Solocal Group and were approved by the Board of Directors of Solocal Group on 27 July 2020. 1.1 Accounting methods and principles Pursuant to European regulation 1606/2002 of 19 July 2002, the consolidated financial statements of the Solocal Group as at 30 June 2020 in accordance with the IAS/IFRS international accounting standards adopted in the European Union on the closing data and with mandatory applicable as of that date. The condensed half-year consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2020 are drawn up in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" which makes it possible to present a selection of notes. These condensed consolidated financial statements must therefore be read jointly with the consolidated financial statements for 2019. All of the standards and interpretations adopted by the European Union as at 30 June 2020 are available on the website of the European Commission at the following address: https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/international-accounting-standards-regulation-ecno-1606-2002 1.2 IFRS standards The accounting methods and principles applied for the summarised consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2020 are identical to those used in the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019 except for the standards, amendments and interpretations of IFRS of mandatory application for periods opens starting on 1 January 2020 (and which had not been applied early by the Group). 1.3 Other information Seasonal variations The activities of the Group are not subject to seasonal effects per se, note however that in order to optimise costs for the Print business, the dates of publication of the printed directories (which determine the recognition of income and related expenses) may vary from one quarter to the next, as each printed directory appears only once a year. Use of hypotheses The drawing up of the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2020 in accordance with the IFRS standards led the Group's management to conduct estimates and issue hypotheses, which can Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 19 affect the amounts booked as assets and liabilities on the date the financial statements were prepared and have an offset in the income state. The management made its estimates and issued its hypotheses based on past experience and the taking account of different factors considered as reasonable for the evaluation of assets and liabilities. The use of different hypotheses could have an significant impact on these evaluations. The main estimates made by the management during the drawing up of the financial statements relate in particular to the hypotheses retained for the evaluation of the recoverable amount of tangible and intangible fixed assets, pension commitments, deferred taxes and provisions. The information provided in terms of any assets and liabilities and off-balance-sheet commitments on the date the summarised consolidated financial statements were drawn up are also the subject of estimates. 1.4 Key events during the year 1.4.1 Covid-19 crisis As announced on 22 April 2020, the impact of the health crisis linked to Covid-19 is very significant on the Group's commercial activity, with a drop of about -55% in orders placed over the period of confinement. For the months of May and June, Digital sales are of course less than 2019 for respectively -24% and -1%, but higher than the revised forecasts of the Covid-19 impact for nearly €12m. Indeed, the post-crisis was better than expected in line with the redeployment on the ground of practically the entire sales force combined with the increasing availability of prospects as well as customers. However, in terms of the estimate on order taking that was used as support for the annual guidance communicated on 26 February, the impact of the health crisis is about -32% on Digital sales in the first half of 2020 and therefore this guidance was cancelled. In order to handle this and following the non-payment of the March 2020 bond coupon, Solocal initiated discussion with its bond creditors in order to preserve its cash flow and secure its financial situation. A conciliation procedure for Solocal Group was opened on 16 March 2020 by the "Tribunal de commerce" (French commercial court) of Nanterre which would help in providing a suitable framework in the discussions with the Company Bondholders. As for the Solocal SA company,it required the President of the Commercial court of Nanterre to open a conciliation procedure in April 2020 in order to cope with difficulties from the health crisis. In order to meet cash needs of the Group during the health crisis, Solocal Group benefited from the partial activity scheme and also benefited from the deferment of payment of the second quarter of 2020 for Citylights 2 office rental. The agreement negociated with creditors was approved by the General Meeting of 24 July 2020 (cf. Note 12.) Hypothesis and business plans underlying the preparation of financial reporting were validated by the Management and take into account the consequences of the health crisis. 1.4.2 Sale of the Spanish subsidiary QdQ On 28 February 2020, Solocal sold its subsidiary QDQ Media, a digital marketing agency operating in Spain, to AS Equity Partners. This transfer took place in the framework of the Solocal 2020 strategic plan, and allowed Solocal to focus on its strategic activities and its new digital services offer for SMEs and key accounts in France. QDQ Media recorded revenue of 22.5 million euros in 2019 and has about 300 employees. The company's recurring EBITDA margin was significantly less than that of Solocal Group. The income from the sale did not have a significant impact on Solocal's cash position and level of debt. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 20 1.5 Going concern The financial statements of Solocal Group as at 30 June 2020 were drawn up in application of the principle of continuing operation, with the assumption that the aforementioned financial restructuring plan approved by the shareholder's general meeting on 24 July 2020 would be implemented within the scheduled timeframe, and in any case no later than 31 December 2020. This plan will allow Solocal to meet its short-term liquidity needs for the coming 12 months. In parallel, two financial facilities have been confirmed. They will be set up and drawn in August 2020 for €32 million in order to cover the short-term liquidity needs. These provisions were approved by the General Meeting of 24 July 2020 and will be carried out under the two conditions of obtaining from the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (the French "Financial Markets Authority") of an exemption from the obligation of GoldenTree to launch a tender offer (in accordance with article 234-9 2° of the "Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers"), and Confirmation of the amendment to the accelerated financial safeguard plan by the commercial court of Nanterre. Note 2 - Notes to the consolidated financial statements 2.1 Alternative performance indicators In order to monitor and analyse the Group's financial performance and that of its various activities, the management of the Group uses alternative performance indicators, financial indicators that are defined in IFRS. A reconciliation with the aggregates of the IFRS consolidated financial statements is presented in this note. Note 2.2 "segment information" refers to these alternative performance indicators. 2.1.1 Order backlog and sales The order backlog corresponds to the sales such as validated and committed by the customers on the closing date. For in subscription mode, only the current commitment period is considered. For sales, this is the taking of orders by the sales force, and that gives rise to a service performed by the Group for its customers. Sales are net of cancellations. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 21 Continued activities As at 30 As at 31 In million of euros June 2020 December 2019 Digital 340.3 347.1 Print 19.5 38.3 Total order backlog - beginning of period (*) 359.9 385.4 Digital 203.7 497.0 Print 6.1 44.9 Total order intake 209.8 541.8 Digital (8.0) (5.7) Print (0.1) (0.0) Cancellation (8.2) (5.7) Digital (225.3) (498.0) Print (19.5) (63.6) Total revenues of continued activities (244.7) (561.6) Digital 310.7 340.3 Print 6.1 19.5 Total order backlog - end of period 316.9 359.9 * Cancellations are attached to the selling year 2.1.2 Recurring Digital and Print EBITDA Recurring EBITDA corresponds to EBITDA before taking account of items defined as non-recurring. The allocation per segment of fixed costs is carried out according to the application of allocation rules. These non-recurring items are expenses and income in very small numbers which are unusual, abnormal and infrequent and with amounts that are particularly substantial. They correspond primarily to: Restructuring expenses: these are costs corresponding to a program that is planned and controlled by the management, which significantly modifies either the company's activity scope, or the way in which this activity is managed, according to the criteria provided for in IAS 37;

Capital gain or losses on sales of assets For the management of the Group, the management dissociates the divested activities which are the subsidiaries or business lines that have been sold or abandoned. During the first quarter of 2020, the Group divested from the Spanish subsidiary QdQ - Optimizaclick Trazada. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 22 Continued activities As at 30 As at 30 Change Million euros June 2020 June 2019 Recurring 2020 / 2019 Digital 225.3 255.6 -11.9% Print 19.5 36.0 -45.9% Revenues 244.7 291.6 -16.1% Digital revenues as % of total revenues 92.0% 87.7% Digital 79.3 70.9 11.9% Print 6.4 9.4 -31.9% Recurring EBITDA 85.7 80.3 6.8% As % of revenues Digital 35.2% 27.7% Print 32.9% 26.1% Total 35.0% 27.5% 2.1.3 Non-recurring items As at 30 June 2020, the amount of non-recurring items stands at 1.9 million euros and is primarily comprised of the expenses incurred in the framework of the Group's transformation. 2.1.4 Working capital requirement As at 30 As at 31 In million of euros June 2020 December 2019 + Net trade accounts receivable 64.1 90.2 + Other current assets 15.6 39.1 + Current tax receivable 1.4 2.3 + Other current financial assets 3.2 3.4 - Trade accounts payable (56.8) (73.5) - Other current liabilities (39.0) (58.7) - Corporation tax (2.5) (0.8) Working capital (13.9) 2.0 2.2.5 Current investment In million of euros Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets Right-of-use assets related to leases (*) Current investments As at 30 As at 31 June 2020 December 2019 21.2 42.9 5.5 24.0 26.7 66.9 The increase in rights of use concerning leases corresponds to the new rights of use for the year 2020. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 23 2.2 Information by segment In application of IFRS 8 "Operating segments", segment information is presented in accordance with the Group's internal reporting used by the general management to measure the financial performance of the segments and allocate resources. Solocal Group is developing its activities within two operating segments: "Digital" and "Print" and generated revenue for continued activities of 244.7 million euros as at 30 June 2020, these activities represent respectively 92% and 8%. Digital The "Digital" activity can be broken down as follows as at 30 June 2020: The digital Presence offer allows VSEs and SMEs to control their digital presence over the entire Web (several tens of medias in total including Google, Facebook, PagesJaunes, Bing, Tripadvisor, Instagram, etc.) with just a few clicks, in real time and with complete autonomy, via a single mobile application, or a web interface. This offer represents revenues of 58.2 million euros as at 30 June 2020. The Presence offer is marketed in subscription mode with automatic renewal.

The digital Advertising offer allows companies to increase their digital visibility beyond their natural presence over the entire Web, in a logic for developing local market shares. This offer integrates the Priority Referencing service launched in the third quarter of 2019 and represents revenue of 129.4 million euros as at 30 June 2020.

With the Website range, Solocal offers customers site creation and SEO services (showcase and e-commerce), according to different budget levels, always in subscription mode with automatic renewal. This offer represents revenue of 35.4 million euros as at 30 June 2020.

Intended for VSE/SMEs, the digital Presence and digital Advertising ranges are also available for large network accounts.

Intended for VSE/SMEs, the digital Presence and digital Advertising ranges are also available for large network accounts. Solocal also proposes New services aimed at facilitating the daily life of companies, such as for example a customer relations management (CRM) solution which was developed in 2019. This offer represents revenue of 2.3 million euros as at 30 June 2020. Print This segment includes the Group's activities pertaining to the publishing, distribution and sales of advertising space in the print directories (PagesJaunes, PagesBlanches), as well as other activities of the Group called "Voice", concerning conventional direct marketing. The Print segment is slated to be stopped at the end of 2020, and therefore is recording a decline moving towards the end of this activity. The Solocal Group recorded Print revenues of 19.5 million euros as at 30 June 2020, down -45.8% compared to 2019. There are no significant inter-sector transactions 2.2.1. By business sector The table below presents a breakdown of the main aggregates by business sector: Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 24

one-off services and campaigns; The Print and Voice offer, which for the most part corresponds to inserts in paper directories for annual publication. Recognition of revenues per service range "Sites" range: Two separate service obligations are retained for the sites offer: Designing the intellectual content over the design duration (between 30 days and 120 days depending on the products). Revenues from this obligation are recognised over the duration of the design. The site is made available and updated during the contractual hosting period with a real duration of between 12 and 24 months. "Digital services (non-Site)" range: Applying IFRS 15 leads to all these offers being recognised in a straight-line manner over the lifetime of the contracts in line with the transfer of control of the services which is performed continuously. "Print" range: Applying IFRS 15 leads to no longer distinguishing the technical costs. Insertions into the directories now represents one single performance obligation for which the revenue is recognised in full in the month the directory is distributed. 3.2 Trade debtors The breakdown of the gross value and impairment of trade debtors is as follows: (in thousands of euros) As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Gross trade debtors 80 883 114 816 Provisions for impairment (16 756) (24 593) Net trade debtors 64 126 90 223 Trade debtors were due as follows: Overdue (in thousands of Total Not due between between between between euros) < 30 days 31 and 60 61 and 90 91 and 180 181 and > 360 days days days days 360 days 30 June 2020 64 126 43 167 3 258 3 236 3 060 5 190 3 367 2 848 31 December 2019 90 223 24 501 12 135 45 461 1 415 2 759 1 392 2 560 Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 26 3.3 Liabilities on contracts Liabilities are primarily comprised on the balance sheet of net advances received from the customer in the case where the related service has not yet been rendered but has already been billed. Thus it entails sales of products that recognised later as revenue according to the duration on line ("Digital" Services) or publication ("Print"). The liabilities on contracts amounted to 135.9 million euros as at 30 June 2020 compared to 194.1 million euros as at 31 December 2019. This drop must be examined, the one hand, with the significant drop in the level of the "Print" business, and on the other hand, with a change in the Internet product mix towards mainly digital advertising products with a shorter lifespan. Note 4 - Depreciation of fixed assets Under IAS 36 "Impairment of Assets", the value in use of tangible and intangible fixed assets is tested when there is an indication of impairment, reviewed at each closing. Intangible and tangible fixed assets are subject to a write down for impairment when, because of events or circumstances which have occurred during the period (such as obsolescence, physical deterioration, significant changes to the manner in which the asset is used, worse than expected performance, a drop in revenues or other external indicators, etc.), their recoverable amount appears to be lower than their net book value in the long term. The recoverable amount of an asset is the higher of its fair value less exit costs and its value in use. Each asset or group of assets is tested for impairment by comparing its recoverable amount to its net book value. When impairment appears to be necessary, the recognised amount loss is equal to the difference between its net book value and the recoverable amount. The recoverable amount of the assets is most often determined based on the value in use. The latter corresponds to the future economic benefits expected to be derived from the use of the asset and its subsequent disposal. It is assessed by the discounted cash flows method, based on economic assumptions and operating conditions expected by the Management of the Group. As at 30 juin 2020, there is not any impairment of fixed assets Note 5 - Cash, debt and financial instruments 5.1 Net financial income The net financial income is made up as follows: Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 27 (Amounts in thousands of euros) As at 30 June As at 30 June 2020 2019 Interest and similar items on financial assets 196 33 Result of financial asset disposals - 248 Change in fair value of hedging instruments - - Discount income - hedging instruments - - Dividends received - (1) Financial income 196 280 Interest on financial liabilities (24 151) (18 781) Income / (expenses) on hedging instruments - - Change in fair value of hedging instruments - - Amortisation of loan issue expenses - - Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities - 141 Other financial expenses & fees (1 ) (1 231) (1 061) Accretion cost (2 ) (306) (647) Financial expenses (25 688) (20 348) Gain (loss) on exchange - - Financial income (25 492) (20 068) Primarily composed of current costs linked to debt management The accretion cost corresponds to the increase, during the financial year, of the current value of pension commitments 5.2 Cash and cash equivalents Net financial debt corresponds to the total gross financial debt less or plus derivative asset and liability cash flow hedging instruments and less cash and cash equivalents. (in thousands of euros) As at 30 June As at 31 2020 December 2019 Accrued interest not yet due - - Cash equivalents 99 46 Cash 27 983 41 505 Gross cash 28 082 41 551 Bank overdrafts - (93) Net cash 28 082 41 458 0 0 Bond loan 397 835 397 835 Revolving credit facility drawn 50 000 50 000 Loans issue expenses - - Lease liability 1 532 3 359 Fair value of hedging instruments (cf. note 7) - - Price supplements on acquisition of securities 0 170 Accrued interest not yet due 21 616 1 387 Other financial liabilities 107 979 114 816 of which IFRS 16 103 497 104 104 Gross financial debt 578 962 567 567 of which current 497 856 40 629 of which non-current 81 106 526 938 Net debt 550 880 526 109 Net debt of consolidated group excluded loan issue 550 880 526 109 expenses Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 28 The bond debt and the revolving credit facility was reclassed as short term during the first half of 2020. Indeed, the company did not honour the payment of the 15 March 2020 bond coupon. The company obtained a standstill from its creditors. Nevertheless, no waiver was able to be obtained since the company had to receive approval from the creditors representing more than 90% of the nominal of the bond debt. Change in the liabilities stemming from financing activities (in thousand euros) Variations "non cash" As at 31 Capital Reclass & Cash flows increase by Other Var. of As at 30 June 2020 December 2019 IFRS 16 changes in offsetting Variations change scope receivables Bank borrowing and Bond loan 397 835 - - - - - - 397 835 Revolving credit 50 000 - - - - - - 50 000 Other loans 114 742 (6 156) - - - (607) - 107 979 Associates current accounts 74 (74) - - - - - (0) Earn-Out 170 - - (170) - - - - Capital lease 3 359 (1 827) - - - - - 1 532 Bank overdrafts 93 (93) - - - - - - Total Liabilities fron financing activities 566 273 (8 150) 0 (170) 0 (607) 0 557 346 Cash and cash equivalents As at 30 June 2020, the amount of cash and cash equivalents amounted to 28.1 million euros and are primarily comprised of non-blocked, remunerated, fixed-deposit accounts. Issuing of bonds Following the realisation of the financial restructuring in 2017, the Group's residual gross debt was reduced to 397.8 million euros, redeveloped in the form of issuing bonds for 397,834,585 euros for which the settlement-delivery took place on 14 March 2017, reserved for creditors under the Credit Agreement, and of which the main details are as follows and have not changed in 2020: Interests: Calculation of interests: EURIBOR rate (EURIBOR being defined to include a minimum rate of 1%) margin plus 3-month, payable in arrears on a quarterly basis;

3-month, payable in arrears on a quarterly basis; Late payment interest: 1% increase in the applicable interest rate. Margin: percentage per year according to the level of the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (consolidated net debt / consolidated EBITDA before IFRS 16) at the end of the most recent half-year reference period (Accounting Period), such as indicated in the table below (noting that the initial margin will be calculated based on a pro forma basis of the restructuring operations): Ratio de levier financier net consolidé Marge Supérieur à 2,0 : 1 9,0% Inférieur ou égal à 2,0 : 1 mais supérieur à 1,5 : 1 7,0% Inférieur ou égal à 1,5 : 1 mais supérieur à 1,0 : 1 6,0% Inférieur ou égal à 1,0 : 1 mais supérieur à 0,5 : 1 5,0% Inférieur ou égal à 0,5 : 1 3,0% Maturity date: 15 March 2022. Listing: listing on the official listing of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admission for trading on the Euro MTF market. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 29 Early repayment or repurchasing: Solocal Group can at any time and in several times, reimburse all or a portion of the Bonds at a reimbursement price equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest;

Moreover, the Bonds must be the object of a mandatory early reimbursement (subject to certain exceptions) entirely or in part, in the case of the occurrence of certain events, such as a Change of Control, Assets Sale or Net Debt Proceeds or Net Receivables Proceeds. Compulsory early repayments are equally foreseen via funds from a percentage of excess cash flows, in relation to the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio of the Company. Financial commitments: The Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (Consolidated Leverage / Consolidated EBITDA before IFRS 16) must be less than 3.5:1. This ratio is respected as at 30 June 2020;

The interest hedging ratio (Consolidated EBITDA before IFRS 16/ Consolidated Net Interest Expense), must be greater than 3.0:1; and effective from the 2017 financial year and (ii) for the following year if the Consolidated Net Leverage·Ratio exceeds, on 31 December of the previous year, 1.5:1, the investment expenses (excluding external growth operations) (Capital Expenditure) concerning Solocal Group and its Subsidiaries are limited to 10% of the consolidated revenue of Solocal Group and its Subsidiaries. This ratio is respected as at 30 June 2020; The Terms & Conditions of the Notes moreover contain certain prohibitions, which prohibit Solocal Group and its Subsidiaries, apart from certain exceptions, in particular to: Take on additional financial debt;

Give pledges;

Proceed with payment of dividends or carry out distributions to shareholders; by derogation the payment of dividends or distributions to shareholders are permitted if the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio does not exceed 1.0:1. The restrictions contained in the Terms & Conditions of the Notes and described hereinabove could affect the Group's ability to exercise its activities, and limits its ability to react according to the conditions of the market or seize commercial opportunities which may arise. As an example, these restrictions could affect the Group's capacity to finance the investments for its activities, restructure its organisation or finance its needs in terms of capital. In addition, the Group's capacity to comply with these restrictive clauses could be affected by events beyond its control, such as economic, financial and industrial conditions. A failure by the Group in terms of its commitments or these restrictions, could result in a fault in terms of the agreements mentioned hereinabove. In case of a fault that would not be remedied or renounced, the bearers of notes could require that all of the outstanding amounts become due immediately. Moreover, the Group might not be in a position to refinance its debt or to obtain additional finance under satisfactory conditions. The bond loan is indirectly guaranteed by a pledge of the securities of Solocal SA held by Solocal Group. RCF: A revolving credit facility of fifteen million euros was signed in February 2019 with two banking partners. The company worked on increasing this credit facility, which increased by 25 million on 12 July 2019, then 10 million on 6 December 2019 reaching 50 million maturing in March 2022. Price supplements on acquisition of securities None. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 30 Financial instruments in the balance sheet Breakdown according to IFRS 9 Breakdown by level in IFRS 13 Carrying amount Fair value Derivative Available- Loans and Financial Others Level 1 and Level 2 Level 3 in balance recognised in instruments for-sale receivables liabilities Treasury sheet profit or loss (Fair value assets (amortised (amortised recognised in cost) cost) equity) (in thousands of euros) Available-for-sale assets - - - - - - - - - - Other non-current financial assets 4 627 - - - 4 627 - - - 4 627 - Derivative financial instruments - - - - - - - - - - Net trade accounts receivable 64 126 - - - 64 126 - - - 64 126 - Other current financial assets 3 228 3 228 - - - - - - 3 228 - Cash equivalents 99 99 - - - - - 99 - - Cash 27 983 27 983 - - - - - 27 983 - - Financial assets 100 063 31 310 - - 68 753 - - 28 082 71 981 - - - - Non-current financial liabilities and derivatives 0 - - - - 0 - 0 - - Bank overdrafts and other short-tem borrowing 453 846 - - - - 453 846 - - 453 846 - Accrued interest 21 616 - - - - 21 616 - - 21 616 - Trade accounts payable 56 812 - - - - 56 812 - - 56 812 - Financial liabilities 532 274 - - - - 532 274 - 0 532 274 - As at 30 June 2020, the market value of the bond loan was 179.0 million euros, compared to a carrying value of 397.8 million euros: Carrying value Quotes as at Market 30/06/2020 value (in thousands of euros) Bank borrowing - - Bond loan 397 835 45.00% 179 026 Revolving credit - facility RCF 3 50 000 - Loans 447 835 179 026 Accrued interest not yet due 21 616 Price supplements on acquisition of securities - Other debts incl. debt costs 6 014 Lease liabilities 103 497 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 578 962 The Group has classified the valuations at fair value according to a hierarchy of fair values reflecting the importance of the data used to carry out the valuations. The hierarchy of fair values is made up of the following levels: Level 1: prices (non-adjusted) listed on active markets with identical assets or liabilities;

(non-adjusted) listed on active markets with identical assets or liabilities; Level 2: data other than the listed prices referred to in Level 1, which are observable for the asset or liability concerned, either directly (i.e. prices) or indirectly (i.e. derivative price data); and

Level 3: data relating to assets or liabilities not based on observable market data (non- observable data) In the 2020 financial year, there were no transfers between levels 1 and 2 in the hierarchy of fair values, nor any transfers to or from level 3. Note 6 - Provisions and other liabilities In accordance with IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets", a provision is recognised when, at the end of the period, the Group has an obligation towards a third party resulting from a past event and it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 31 This obligation may be legal, regulatory or contractual. It may also derive from the Group's practices or public commitments, which have created a legitimate expectation among third parties concerned that the Group will meet certain responsibilities. The amount recognised as a provision corresponds to the best estimate of the expenditure required of the Group to settle the present obligation. If a reliable estimate cannot be made of the amount of the obligation, no provision is recorded, but details of the obligation are disclosed in the Notes to the financial statements. Contingent liabilities - corresponding to potential obligations resulting from past events, the existence of which will be confirmed only by the occurrence of one or more uncertain future events not wholly within the Company's control, and to probable obligations that are not recognised because it is not probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. They are disclosed in a note in the appendix. Provisions for restructuring costs are recognised only when the restructuring has been announced and a detailed plan has been drawn up or implemented before the period end-date. Provisions are discounted when the discounting adjustment is material. Changes in the scope Reversal of Reversal of of (thousand euros) Opening Charge for consolidati Closing balance the year the year the year on, balance (unused) (utilised) reclassifica tions and others Restructuring provisions (2019) 18 645 - - (2 955) - 15 690 Restructuring provisions (2018) 39 834 - - (17 205) - 22 629 Restructuring provisions (2014) 11 024 - (2 190) (244) - 8 590 Provisions for social and fiscal risks 9 632 2 720 (2 533) (879) - 8 940 Other provisions for risks 2 995 193 - - - 3 188 Total provisions 82 130 2 913 (4 723) (21 283) - 59 037 - of which non current 11 025 - (2 190) (244) - 8 591 - of which current 71 106 2 913 (2 533) (21 039) - 50 447 Other allowances for the period stand at 2.9 million euros and primarily concern social and fiscal disputes. Retirement benefits and similar commitments In France, legislation provides for benefits to be paid to employees at retirement on the basis of their length of service and salary at retirement age. In accordance with IAS 19, obligations under defined benefit schemes are measured by the projected unit credit method. According to this method, each period of service gives rise to an additional unit of benefit entitlement and measures each unit separately to value the final obligation, using demographic hypotheses (turnover of the personnel, mortality, retirement age, etc.) and financial hypotheses (future increase in salary by category). This final obligation is then discounted with a rate determined in reference to the yield on first-categorylong-term private bonds (or State bonds if there is no liquid market). Actuarial differences relating to post-employment benefits are recognised for the full amount in other comprehensive income which is net positive impact of 0.4 million euros as at 30 June 2020. In order to have up-to-date data, the turnover tables were recalculated in 2020 based on observations from 2015 to 2019 and only retaining, in accordance with the IAS 19 standard, motives for resignation in the turnover rate. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 32 Other retirement schemes These benefits are offered through defined contribution schemes for which the Group has no commitment other than the payment of contributions. The charge corresponding to the contributions paid is recognised in the income statement for the period. Other long-term benefits which may be granted by the Group consist mainly of long-service awards that are also measured on an actuarial basis. As at 30 June 2020, the expense stated in respect of defined contribution pension plans amounted to 1.6 million euros. The discount rate applied in valuing commitments as at 30 June 2020 compared to 31 December, remains identical at 0.75%. The total amount of the provision in the balance sheet stood at 93.8 million euros as at 30 June 2020 compared to 94.8 million euros as at 31 December 2019. The IAS 19 standard sets the discount rate at the rate of bonds issued by first-class companies (having a rating of at least AA or Aa) having a maturity equal to that of the commitment. If the market for these bonds is not liquid, the rate is equal to the rate of the corresponding government bonds (OATs). Note 7 - Trade creditors As at 30 June 2020, trade creditors are due in less than one year. Note 8 - Corporation tax The corporation tax for the year results from the application of the effective tax rate at the end of the financial year to the pre-tax income. The reconciliation of the theoretical tax, calculated on the basis of the statutory tax rate in France, and the effective tax is as follows: (thousand euros) As at 31 As at 30 December June 2020 2019 Pretax net income from business 32 356 23 041 Statutory tax rate 32.02% 32.02% Theoretical tax (10 361) (7 378) Earnings from not integrated companies & Foreign subsidiaries (30) - Foreign subsidiairies - differences in tax rates Share-based payment 165 - Corporate value added contribution (after tax) (2 780) (2 997) Ceiling of interest expense deductibility 3 731 - Adjustment corporation tax of prior years - - Other non-taxable /non-deductible items 4 756 3 390 Effective tax (4 392) (6 588) of which current tax (CVAE excluded) (444) 496 of which CVAE (2 780) (2 997) of which deferred tax (1 168) (4 087) Effective tax rate (deferred tax excluded) 10.0% 10.9% Effective tax rate 13.6% 28.6% Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 33 Net deferred tax assets in the balance sheet stood at 59.8 million euros as at 30 June 2020 compared to 60.9 million euros as at 31 December 2019. It is mainly applied to tax loss carry-forwards and retirement schemes. Recall that the effective tax rate for fiscal 2019 (12 months) was 38.0 %. Note 9 - Equity and earnings per share 9.1 Share capital The social capital of Solocal Group is comprised of 627,041,466 shares each with a par value of 0.10 euro, which is a total amount of 62,704,147 euros (before deduction of treasury shares). 9.2 Earnings per share The Group discloses both basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share. The number of shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share takes into account the conversion into ordinary shares of dilutive instruments outstanding at the period-end (unexercised options, free shares, PACEO…). If the basic earnings per share are negative, diluted loss per share represents the same amount as the basic loss. Treasury stock deducted from consolidated equity is not taken into account in the calculation of earnings per share. As at 30 June As at 30 June 2020 2019 Share capital (weighted average) 624 778 360 584 055 725 Treasury shares from liquidity contract (weighted average) (666 039) (376 073) Number of basic shares 624 112 322 583 679 652 Number diluted Equity (weighted average) 647 904 341 594 179 652 Additional information (average) Number of existing basic shares as of 30 June 2020 625 094 546 584 033 547 Number of existing diluted shares as of 30 june 2020 648 973 978 594 533 547 Note 10 - Information on related parties There were no new significant transactions or changes with related parties during the first half of 2020. Eric Boustouller will apparently be subjected to a non-competition obligation in the event of termination of his term of office as Chief Executive Officer for any reason and in any form whatsoever in the conditions mentioned hereinafter: competition prohibition shall be limited to a period of 12 months commencing on the day on which his duties actually come to an end; the corresponding compensation shall amount, based on a non-competition period of 12 months, to 6 months' remuneration calculated on the basis of the monthly average of his total gross pay for the 12 months prior. On termination of the term of office, the Company may, (i) renounce the benefit of the non- Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 34 competition agreement (in which case it will not have to pay the corresponding compensation) or (ii) reduce the duration, the field of activities and/or the geographical scope of said commitment (in which case the amount of the non-competition compensation will be reduced accordingly). The accumulation of the severance pay and non-competition obligation cannot exceed two years of remuneration, fixed and variable. Note 11 - Disputes, contingent assets and liabilities 11.1 Disputes - significant changes for the period In the ordinary course of business, the Group entities may be involved in a number of legal, arbitration and administrative proceedings. Provisions are only constituted for expenses that may result from such proceedings where they are considered likely and their amount can be either quantified or estimated within a reasonable range. The amount of the provisions is based on an assessment of the risk on a case-by-case basis and largely depends on factors other than the particular stage of proceedings, although events occurring during the proceedings may call for a reassessment of this risk. With the exception of the proceedings described below, the Group does not consider itself party to any legal or arbitration proceedings whose likely outcome could have a materially negative impact on its results, activities or consolidated financial position. Job safeguarding plan 2014 During 2013, Solocal had to be reorganised again in order to guarantee its sustainability faced with a constantly changing and highly competitive professional environment. A project on changes in the model and the organisation of Solocal was presented to the staff representation bodies concerned beginning in September 2013. In parallel, Management negotiated with the representative trade unions, a majority agreement concerning the social support measures. This agreement was signed on 20 November 2013. At the end of this work with the staff representatives, this plan called for reorganisation along with modifications in the employment contracts of the sales force, a project without direct lay-offs for which the net global balance, however, is the creation of 48 additional jobs within the company. This agreement received validation via a ruling of the DIRECCTE on 2 January 2014. As 311 employees refused the amendment to their employment contract linked to this reorganisation implemented at the end of 2013, 280 of them were made redundant. One employee of the company decided to dispute the validation of the collective agreement relating to the job safeguarding plan before the administrative courts. The Versailles Administrative Court of Appeal, in a judgement of 22 October 2014 notified on 5 November, cancelled the validation by the DIRECCTE. On 22 July 2015, the Conseil d'Etat rejected the recourse of Solocal and the Minister of Labour. Consequently, multiple proceedings were initiated with the administrative as well as judicial courts. The proceedings brought before the administrative courts are now terminated. As to legal proceedings, more than 200 legal proceedings have been brought before industrial tribunals by employees in regard to the consequences of the setting aside of the administrative decision to validate the collective agreement relating to the job safeguarding plan by the Versailles Court of Appeal, which permits them to claim a fixed compensation. On the date of this document, all cases have received a first instance judgement. Nearly 200 decisions have been rendered based on merit, as a first-instance or appeal. For a very large majority, these decisions reject the requests concerning the nullity of the redundancy and the fixed compensation consequences that stem from this, observing that the redundancy is based on a Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 35 real and serious cause and rejecting the requests concerning the challenging of the economic reason, (but pronouncing sentences for payment based on article L1235-16 of the Labour Code at a level close to the compensation floor provided by this text, i.e. between six and seven months wages). One court of appeal in particular accepted the application of the statute of limitations claimed by the company and fully dismissed the claimants (35 dossiers). These decisions were referred to the Cour de Cassation by the claimants. The Cour de Cassation handed down two initial rulings in September 2019 accepting the company's position with respect to the one-year limitation. Consequently, this jurisprudence should be applied to the cases pending before the Cour de Cassation in 2020 and no first instance rulings should be confirmed. Furthermore, certain decisions gave rights to related requests: some relating to particular situations, (dispute over duration or conditions, holiday and rehabilitation periods, requests for commissions prior to the plan) others concern the payment of a supplement to the conventional redundancy compensation paid in the final settlement for all accounts and some different positions. Finally, a few dossiers are also pending before the Cour de Cassation at the initiative of Solocal for questions other than limitation. Rulings should be handed down in 2020. Solocal recognised in the consolidated financial statements 2015 the exceptional impact linked to the court decisions that cancelled the validation by the DIRECCTE of the job safeguarding plan. This additional provision is 35 million euros and is recognised in the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2015. It corresponds to a prudent hypothesis in a context of high legal uncertainty, recently reinforced by contradictory decisions of employee claims courts. As at 30 June 2020, the remaining provision on the statements was 8.6 million euros compared to 11.0 million euros as at 31 December 2019. Solocal continued with the deployment of its reorganisation and therefore launched a new PSE Job Safeguard Procedure in 2016 for the employees that were not able to be made redundant due to this invalidation. Solocal initially claimed from the State reparation for its prejudice, resulting from the payment of indemnities following the cancellation of the decision of DIRECCTE, then took the case before the Tribunal Administratif of Cergy-Pontoise in July 2017 in order to obtain a sentence from the State to pay it this amount. Supplier dispute A former distributor commenced legal proceedings against Solocal for sudden break of established business relationships. The latter was dismissed for all of its claims in the first instance but has filed for appeal. The appeal decision should be handed down in the first half 2020. The provision initially set aside in Solocal's 2016 financial statements has therefore been maintained according to the requirements and criteria that are usually applied. Tax audit Solocal S.A. underwent a tax audit concerning financial years 2010 to 2013 and has received proposals for a reassessment concerning the Research Tax Credit. The company disputed the reassessment motives to the tax authorities and sent a dispute claim in the month of February 2018 in order to obtain partial reimbursement for the remaining reassessments. As the amounts that are not eligible for the research tax credit were settled on 18 April 2017, the provision initially allocated was reversed in the statements as at 31 December 2017. As part of the investigations into the case, the administration called on the Ministry of Education, Research and Innovation (MESRI) to carry out an expert appraisal of the R&D projects declared by the Company with respect to its the Research Tax Credit applications for the years 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. On 30 March 2020 the company received an expert report from the Ministry of Research and Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 36 Innovation that recognises the eligibility for the research tax credit for several projects from 2010 and 2011 rejected by the administration. Income receivable of 2.3 million euros was recognised, corresponding to the best estimation. 11.2 Contractual commitments not recognised / contractual commitments and off-balance-sheet commitments There were no new significant commitments during the first half of 2020. Note 12 - Events subsequent to the closing date of 30 June 2020 An agreement aimed at the financial restructuring of Solocal Group was signed on 3 July 2020. The shareholders' extraordinary general meeting on 24 July 2020 approved the implementation of the financial restructuring plan: Recapitalisation of the group In accordance with the Conciliation Protocol signed with its creditors and following the approval by the General meeting of shareholders of the restructuring project, the Group will launch a capital increase of 347 million euros fully guaranteed by the bond creditors. This will allow for a reduction in the debt by an amount between 252 and 262 million euros and a cash contribution of 85 million euros. The capital increase of 347 million euros will be broken down as follows: A first reserved capital increase for a maximum amount of 17 million euros benefitting one or more bond creditors. This capital increase will be carried out at the price of 8 centimes per share and carried out by converting debt into capital;

A capital increase with preferential subscription rights retained for 330 million euros that will be carried out at a price of 3 centimes per share. This capital increase, open to all shareholders, is fully guaranteed by the bond creditors, as a contribution of liquidities of 85 million euros and as debt conversion for the balance;

An allocation of free shares benefitting all existing shareholders, at a rate of one free share for one share held as at 31 August 2020 based on the company's shareholding immediately before the conducting of the reserved capital, which is an issuing of 627 million actions. These provisions were approved by the General Meeting of 24 July 2020 and will be carried out under the two conditions of obtaining from the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (the French "Financial Markets Authority") of an exemption from the obligation of GoldenTree to launch a tender offer (in accordance with article 234-9 2° of the "Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers"), and Confirmation of the amendment to the accelerated financial safeguard plan by the commercial court of Nanterre. Following the approval of these provisions by the general meeting, the accounting impacts will be the derecognising of the original debt and the recognising of the new debt and equity instruments. In light of this, the financial statements of Solocal Group as at 30 June 2020 were drawn up in application of the principle of continuing operation, with the assumption that the aforementioned financial restructuring plan would be implemented within the scheduled timeframe, and in any case no later than 31 December 2020. Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 37 Note 13 - Declaration of the person responsible for the report "I certify that, to the best of my knowledge, the condensed consolidated financial statements for the half year ended have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and present a true picture of the assets, financial situation and results of the Company and all of the companies included within the consolidation, and that the management report included in Part 1 of the report is a true reflection of the major events that have occurred during the period, of their impact on the accounts and of the main transactions between related parties, as well as a description of the main risks and main uncertainties for the remaining six months in the financial period." Boulogne-Billancourt, 27 July 2020 Eric Boustouller Chief Executive Officer Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 38 Note 14 - Statutory Auditors' Report on the half-year financial reporting 2020 To the Shareholders, In accordance with the terms of our appointment at your General Meeting and in application of article L.451-1-2 III of the French Monetary and Financial Code, we have performed: a limited examination of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements for SoLocal Group, concerning the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020, as provided with this report;

half-year financial statements for SoLocal Group, concerning the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020, as provided with this report; verification of the information provided in the half-year management report. The half-year condensed consolidated financial statements were drawn up under the responsibility of the Board of Directors on 27 July 2020 on the basis of available lements at this moment in an evolving context of crisis linked to Covid-19 and with difficulties to grasp the implications and the prospects for the future. Our responsibility is to express our conclusion on these financial statements based on our limited review. I- Conclusion on the financial statements We have performed our limited review pursuant to the professional standards applicable in France. A limited review consists primarily in meeting with members of the management in charge of the finance and accounting aspects and in implementing analytical procedures. This work is not as extensive as that required for an audit pursuant to the professional standards applicable in France. Consequently, the assurance that the financial statements, taken as a whole, do not contain any significant anomalies obtained in the framework of a limited review is a moderate assurance, and is not as high as that obtained in the framework of an audit. Based on our limited review, we have not detected any material misstatement of a nature to call into question the compliance of the half-year condensed consolidated financial statements with IAS 34 - IFRS standards adopted in the European Union concerning interim financial reporting. Without questioning the opinion expressed above, we draw your attention to Note 12 "Events subsequent to the closing date of 30 June 2020" of the half-year condensed consolidated financial statements related to the financial restructuring plan approved by the the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting on 24 July 2020. II- Specific verification We have also performed a verification of the information provided in the half-year management report commenting the half-year condensed consolidated financial statements prepared on 27 July 2020 on which our limited review was based. We have no matters to report regarding its fairness and consistency with the half-year condensed consolidated financial statements. Paris-La Défense, 7 August 2020 The Statutory Auditors, Auditex BEAS Jeremy Thurbin Jean-François Viat Solocal Group - Financial Report - 30 June 2020 39 Attachments Original document

