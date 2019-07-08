Log in
SoLocal : Half-year statement of Solocal Group Liquidity Pro...

0
07/08/2019

PRESS RELEASE/ Boulogne-Billancourt, 8thJuly 2019

Half-year statement of Solocal Group

Liquidity Providing Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

As per the Liquidity Providing Agreement signed between Solocal Group (FR0012938884) and Oddo BHF SCA, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 30thJune 2019:

  • 121,592 Solocal Group shares
  • €427,630.13

As a reminder, at the date of signing of this agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 239,822 Solocal Group shares
  • €429,582.54

The following transactions were executed from 1stJanuary 2019 to 30thJune 2019:

  • 451 buy transactions
  • 494 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes exchanged represented:

  • 3,237,487 shares and €2,142,066.45 bought
  • 3,608,536 shares and €2,398,104.27 sold

Solocal - www.solocal.com

We are the local digital partner for companies. Our job: advising and supporting them to boost their activity thanks to our digital services (Digital Presence, Digital Advertising, Websites, New Solutions and Digital to Print). We also provide users with the best possible digital experience with PagesJaunes, Mappy and Ooreka, and our partners (Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft/Bing, Yahoo!, etc.). We provide professionals and the public with our high audience services, geolocalised data, scalable technology platforms, unparalleled salescoverageacrossFrance,our privileged partnerships withGAFAM and ourtalentsintermsof data, development,digital marketing, etc. We gather more than 430,000 companies all over France and 2.4 billion visits on our services. Solocal also benefits from the Digital Ad Trust Classique label, as regards its PagesJaunes and Mappy digital services. To know more about Solocal (Euronext Paris

"LOCAL") @solocal

Presscontacts

Investorcontacts

Followus

Charlotte Millet +33 (0)1 46 23 30 00

Julie Gualino-Daly

charlotte.millet@solocal.com

+33 (0)1 46 23 42 12

jgualino@solocal.com

Edwige Druon +33 (0)1 46 23 37 56

edruon@solocal.com

Alima Lelarge Levy +33 (0)1 46 23 37 72

solocal.com

alelargelevy@solocal.com

Disclaimer

Solocal Group SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 22:02:07 UTC
