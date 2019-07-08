SoLocal : Half-year statement of Solocal Group Liquidity Pro...

PRESS RELEASE/ Boulogne-Billancourt, 8thJuly 2019

Half-year statement of Solocal Group

Liquidity Providing Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

As per the Liquidity Providing Agreement signed between Solocal Group (FR0012938884) and Oddo BHF SCA, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 30thJune 2019:

121,592 Solocal Group shares

€427,630.13

As a reminder, at the date of signing of this agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

239,822 Solocal Group shares

€429,582.54

The following transactions were executed from 1stJanuary 2019 to 30thJune 2019:

451 buy transactions

494 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes exchanged represented:

3,237,487 shares and €2,142,066.45 bought

3,608,536 shares and €2,398,104.27 sold

