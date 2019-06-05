PRESS RELEASE / Boulogne-Billancourt, 5 June 2019

Solocal is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivier Regnard as CFO. He joins the Executive Committee.

Olivier Regnard will join Solocal on 1 July 2019 as Chief Financial Officer.HewilljointheExecutiveCommitteeandwillreportdirectly to Eric Boustouller, CEO of Solocal.

"I am pleased to welcome Olivier Regnard to our Executive Committee. With over 20 years of experience in auditing and financial advisory and as CFO, Olivier is not only a recognised expert in his field but is also a specialist in supporting companies during their transformation process. By guaranteeing precise and rigorous financial management, Olivier is truly an asset to our executive team, which is more than ever determined to make Solocal the local digital partner for companies",states Eric Boustouller, Chief Executive Officer of Solocal.

Olivier Regnard, aged 42, joins Solocal as CFO. He will be in charge of Finance, Purchasing and Real Estate and will also head up Investor Relations.

Before joining Solocal and after gaining experience with Mauna Kea Technologies (a MedTech company listed on Euronext), he had since the first quarter of 2018 been CFO of Europe Snacks (an agri-food company with annual revenues of €350 million, employing 2,100 people) where he played a noteworthy part in the company's external expansion.

Between 2013 and 2017, Olivier Regnard was Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Latécoère (a first tier aeronautical contractor listed on Euronext, with annual revenues of €660 million and employing 5,000 people). He was in charge of the Financial, Legal and Purchasing departments. During this time, he made a considerable contribution to Latécoère's transformation plan.

Prior to this experience, Olivier Regnard spent almost 15 years with Deloitte, in Auditing and Financial Advisory Services. During this period he had the opportunity to work in highly diverse business activities and environments in France and abroad.