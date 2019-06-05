PRESS RELEASE / Boulogne-Billancourt, 5 June 2019
Solocal is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivier Regnard as CFO. He joins the Executive Committee.
Olivier Regnard will join Solocal on 1 July 2019 as Chief Financial Officer.HewilljointheExecutiveCommitteeandwillreportdirectly to Eric Boustouller, CEO of Solocal.
"I am pleased to welcome Olivier Regnard to our Executive Committee. With over 20 years of experience in auditing and financial advisory and as CFO, Olivier is not only a recognised expert in his field but is also a specialist in supporting companies during their transformation process. By guaranteeing precise and rigorous financial management, Olivier is truly an asset to our executive team, which is more than ever determined to make Solocal the local digital partner for companies",states Eric Boustouller, Chief Executive Officer of Solocal.
Olivier Regnard, aged 42, joins Solocal as CFO. He will be in charge of Finance, Purchasing and Real Estate and will also head up Investor Relations.
Before joining Solocal and after gaining experience with Mauna Kea Technologies (a MedTech company listed on Euronext), he had since the first quarter of 2018 been CFO of Europe Snacks (an agri-food company with annual revenues of €350 million, employing 2,100 people) where he played a noteworthy part in the company's external expansion.
Between 2013 and 2017, Olivier Regnard was Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Latécoère (a first tier aeronautical contractor listed on Euronext, with annual revenues of €660 million and employing 5,000 people). He was in charge of the Financial, Legal and Purchasing departments. During this time, he made a considerable contribution to Latécoère's transformation plan.
Prior to this experience, Olivier Regnard spent almost 15 years with Deloitte, in Auditing and Financial Advisory Services. During this period he had the opportunity to work in highly diverse business activities and environments in France and abroad.
Olivier Regnard is a certified accountant and graduate of ESSEC.
Solocal's Executive Board now comprises:
-
Eric Boustouller, Chief Executive Officer
-
Christophe Parcot, Chief Revenue Officer
-
NathalieEtzenbach-Huguenin, General Secretary
-
Olivier Regnard, Chief Financial Officer
-
Amaury Lelong, Chief Products & Media Officer
-
Arnaud Defrenne, Chief Technology Officer
-
Pascal Furbeyre, Chief Marketing Officer
-
Richard Cuif, Director of Human Resources and Internal Communications
-
Philippe de Boissieu, Transformation Officer, in charge of Production/Delivery
Solocal - www.solocal.com
We are the local digital partner for companies. Our job: advising and supporting them to boost their activity thanks to our digital services (Digital Presence, Digital Advertising, Websites, New Solutions and Digital to Print). We also provide users with the best possible digital experience with PagesJaunes, Mappy and Ooreka, and our partners (Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft/Bing, Yahoo!, etc.). We provide professionals and the public with our high audience services, geolocalised data, scalable technology platforms, unparalleled sales coverage across France, our privileged partnerships with GAFAM and our talents in terms of data, development, digital marketing, etc. We gather more than 431,000 companies all over France and 2.4 billion visits on our services. Solocal also benefits from the Digital Ad Trust Classique label, as regards its PagesJaunes and Mappy digital services. To know more about Solocal (Euronext Paris
"LOCAL") @solocal
|
Press contacts
|
Investor contacts
|
Charlotte Millet +33 (0)1 46 23 30 00
|
Nathalie Etzenbach-Huguenin
|
charlotte.millet@solocal.com
|
+33 (0)1 46 23 48 63
|
Edwige Druon +33 (0)6 23 24 35 09
|
netzenbach@solocal.com
|
Alima Lelarge Levy +33 (0)1 46 23 37 72
|
edruon@solocal.com
|
|
alelargelevy@solocal.com
|
|
Disclaimer
Solocal Group SA published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 08:37:07 UTC