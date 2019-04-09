Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Solomon Systech (International) Ltd    2878   KYG826051099

SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATIONAL) LTD

(2878)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solomon Systech International : PMOLED TDDI IC Named 1st Runner Up in HKEPC 2019 Organized by Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 04:53am EDT

(Hong Kong - 9 April, 2019) Solomon Systech Limited ('Solomon Systech') is pleased to announce that its new PMOLED (Passive matrix OLED) Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) IC, SSD7317, which is the first of its kind globally, has won 1st Runner Up - Industry Category of this year's Hong Kong Electronics Project Competition (HKEPC) organized by the Electronics Division of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) with the theme of 'Innovation for Tomorrow'. An award presentation ceremony was held today during the Hong Kong Electronics Symposium at the Hong Kong Science Park.

This is the 4th industry award that this innovative product has bagged since its launch in 2018. Prior to HKEPC, SSD7317 has already received the Hong Kong Awards for Industry - Technological Achievement Award and IET (Institute of Engineering and Technology) Innovation Awards - Communications Category (Highly Commended). The SSD7317 module also won the 'Outstanding Product Award - Materials and Components Category' of the Gold Panel Awards 2018 in Taiwan.

The award-winning PMOLED TDDI IC SSD7317 integrates display and touch microelectronics into a single chip for use on PMOLED panels, targeting IoT applications including wearables, smart home appliances and smart healthcare devices. It revolutionizes the PMOLED technology by transforming traditional PMOLED display panels into 'touch + display' panels with no modifications needed on the existing display module structure. With 7 patents filed globally, this breakthrough product has not only reduced the total module costs and thickness substantially, enabled lighter and thinner form factor design, but it has also greatly enhanced the display quality and touch performance, and enabled higher final product assembly yield rate and shorter development cycle.

The SSD7317 is expected to further enhance the user experience of IoT smart devices which have strong growth potential, and also extend the applications of PMOLED technology in the IoT era.

Raymond Wang, Acting CEO, Solomon Systech Limited, said, 'We are thrilled to have been conferred this award by the HKIE. Winning 4 awards in a row is a testimony not only to the innovativeness and strong potential of SSD7317, but also to our dedicated and hard-working team who are consistently innovating and providing excellent products to customers.'

~ End ~

Disclaimer

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATI
04:53aSOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL : PMOLED TDDI IC Named 1st Runner Up in HKEPC 2019..
PU
03/14SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Raymond Wang as Acting CEO
PU
03/13SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL : year loss widens to USD13.68m
AQ
03/13SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
2018SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL : HK company aims to transform IoT displays
AQ
2018SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL : Full-screen AMOLED Touch Controller IC Witnessin..
PU
2017SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces 2016 Annual Results
PU
2017SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL : OLED Display Driver IC SSD1306 Sets Shipment Rec..
PU
2016SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL : Microchip Technology Announces Sale Of Mobile To..
PR
2016SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces 2016 Interim Results
PU
More news
Chart SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATIONAL) LTD
Duration : Period :
Solomon Systech (International) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tsuei Chi Yeh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rong Xin Li Chairman
Sui Wa Ng Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Wen Chi Wu Vice President-Design Engineering
Kwong Wai Leung Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATIONAL) LTD18.81%75
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%15 223
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS30.77%15 017
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%9 791
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.27.50%8 760
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION76.97%7 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About