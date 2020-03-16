SOLON EIENDOM : REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

16 March 2020 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 13 March 2020, where Solon Eiendom ASA ('Solon' or the 'Company') announced its intention to buyback own shares. Solon has today purchased 5 800 shares in the Company in accordance with an authorization granted to the board by the Company's Ordinary General Meeting held on 7 May 2019 for the purpose of investment, subsequent sale of deletion of such shares. The shares were purchased on Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 28,2984. Following the transaction, Solon Eiendom ASA holds a total of 5 809 own shares. For further information, please contact: Simen Thorsen, Chairman of the Board, Solon Eiendom ASA Tel: +47 918 86 886, email: st@soloneiendom.no Scott Danielsen, Chief Financial Officer, Solon Eiendom ASA Tel: +47 952 55 620, e-mail: sd@soloneiendom.no *** This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

