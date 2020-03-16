Log in
SOLON EIENDOM ASA

(SOLON)
SOLON EIENDOM : REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

03/16/2020 | 03:32am EDT
SOLON EIENDOM ASA - REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
16 March 2020 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 13 March 2020, where Solon Eiendom ASA ('Solon' or the 'Company') announced its intention to buyback own shares. Solon has today purchased 5 800 shares in the Company in accordance with an authorization granted to the board by the Company's Ordinary General Meeting held on 7 May 2019 for the purpose of investment, subsequent sale of deletion of such shares. The shares were purchased on Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 28,2984. Following the transaction, Solon Eiendom ASA holds a total of 5 809 own shares. For further information, please contact: Simen Thorsen, Chairman of the Board, Solon Eiendom ASA Tel: +47 918 86 886, email: st@soloneiendom.no Scott Danielsen, Chief Financial Officer, Solon Eiendom ASA Tel: +47 952 55 620, e-mail: sd@soloneiendom.no *** This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Solon Eiendom ASA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:31:00 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 1 416 M
EBIT 2020 297 M
Net income 2020 142 M
Debt 2020 3 554 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,08x
EV / Sales2020 3,98x
EV / Sales2021 2,59x
Capitalization 2 084 M
Chart SOLON EIENDOM ASA
Duration : Period :
Solon Eiendom ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLON EIENDOM ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,67  NOK
Last Close Price 28,10  NOK
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stig Lorentz Bech Chief Executive Officer
Simen Thorsen Chairman
Scott Bjorn Danielsen Chief Financial Officer
Tore Aksel Voldberg Director
Bente Bøhler Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLON EIENDOM ASA-30.79%206
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.3.33%46 810
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP9.74%25 723
VONOVIA SE-12.02%25 363
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.40%19 333
VINGROUP JSC--.--%12 796
