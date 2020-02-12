Solon Eiendom : Disclosure of Large Shareholding

Log in
02/12/2020 | 05:39am EST
Solon Eiendom ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholding
(Oslo, Norway, 12 February 2020) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by Solon Eiendom ASA ('the Company') on 5 February 2020 regarding the completion of a private placement and today regarding the confirmation of the share capital increase. Vatne Property AS, a company owned by primary insider and board member Runar Vatne was allocated 790,527 new shares in the private placement. Following the registration of the new shares today, Runar Vatne and associated companies holds 18,288,530 shares in the Company, corresponding to approximately 24.7 % of the share capital. Prior to the private placement the combined shareholding of Runar Vatne and associated companies was 25.0 %, and he has now crossed below the notification threshold of 25%. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. Further information Jens Borge-Andersen Chief Financial Officer, Vatne Capital AS E-mail: jba@vatnecapital.com Mobile: +47 95 75 60 10

