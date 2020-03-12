Log in
Solon Eiendom : Primary insider notification

03/12/2020
Solon Eiendom ASA - Primary insider notification
(Oslo, Norway, March 12, 2020) UFI AS has today bought 30 000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA for NOK 29,00 per share. In addition UFI AS holds TRS and forward agreements relating to 7 074 625 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA with expiration March 20. 2020 UFI AS total exposure is after the transaction 7 104 625 shares (9,58% of the total share capital and votes of the Company). Solon Eiendom ASA board member Øystein A. Landvik owns 33,34% of the shares in UFI AS. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Solon Eiendom ASA published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 15:29:06 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 1 416 M
EBIT 2020 297 M
Net income 2020 142 M
Debt 2020 3 554 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,49x
EV / Sales2020 4,24x
EV / Sales2021 2,75x
Capitalization 2 447 M
Chart SOLON EIENDOM ASA
Duration : Period :
Solon Eiendom ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLON EIENDOM ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,67  NOK
Last Close Price 33,00  NOK
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stig Lorentz Bech Chief Executive Officer
Simen Thorsen Chairman
Scott Bjorn Danielsen Chief Financial Officer
Tore Aksel Voldberg Director
Bente Bøhler Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLON EIENDOM ASA-18.72%254
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-1.46%48 595
VONOVIA SE-2.50%28 602
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.72%28 014
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.47%20 226
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.90%13 638
