Solon Eiendom : Primary insider notification

(Oslo, Norway, March 12, 2020) UFI AS has today bought 30 000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA for NOK 29,00 per share. In addition UFI AS holds TRS and forward agreements relating to 7 074 625 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA with expiration March 20. 2020 UFI AS total exposure is after the transaction 7 104 625 shares (9,58% of the total share capital and votes of the Company). Solon Eiendom ASA board member Øystein A. Landvik owns 33,34% of the shares in UFI AS. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

